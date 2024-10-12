Skye Nicolson defeats Raven Chapman to defend WBC featherweight world title

Skye Nicolson won the first women's world title fight in Saudi Arabia when she unanimously outpointed Raven Chapman at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

She delivered a commanding performance that was rewarded with a wide unanimous decision in her favour.

Throughout the week building up to their fight Chapman had insisted Nicolson was making a false show of confidence.

Image: Chapman tries to press the action

While Chapman remained determined, cantering forward and slamming the occasional right crisply into the champion, Nicolson's self-belief proved to be well-founded.

The Australian began to settle into a rhythm, worrying Chapman with southpaw jabs and using excellent footwork to keep clear of her challenger.

If anything she bamboozled Chapman, moving away too quickly despite Chapman's efforts to close the distance between. With a low-slung guard Chapman whipped in and landed rapid shots.

Often Nicolson left Chapman cleaving a hook through empty air and a smile beginning to stretch across the champion's face.

Nicolson moved from side to side and stepped in to land her lead right hook. It was a display of mastery from Nicolson, who didn't throw too many shots, but tended to land when she did.

Chapman bobbed beneath a brace of punches but could not capitalise as rounds and the bout continued to drift away from her.

Even when she did land a right, Nicolson took the shot well.

To emphasise her dominance, Nicolson stayed standing between rounds. Chapman came on at the start of the ninth round but Nicolson blocked her right hook with a high glove.

Image: Nicolson kept a step ahead of her determined opponent

A crunching cross from the challenger did burst through, landing on Nicolson's jaw. The champion though regrouped and ducked away from a double right hook.

Chapman was left needing a big finish. But suddenly Nicolson held her feet and slammed in her left cross.

The Briton pushed home her right but the single shots did not rattle Nicolson, who lunged in with a lead right hook, tagged Chapman with a backhand to the body and, at the final bell, embraced her opponent with another beaming smile.

Nicolson secured a wide decision, 99-91 and 98-92 on the other two cards.

Fabio Wardley's huge rematch with Frazer Clarke is on the epic Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol bill on Saturday October 12 live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book Wardley vs Clarke 2 and Beterbiev vs Bivol now!