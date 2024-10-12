Chris Eubank returns to stop Kamil Szeremeta and confront Conor Benn | Jai Opetaia halts Jack Massey

Chris Eubank Jr returned to action with a stoppage win over Kamil Szeremeta, before finding himself in another altercation with Conor Benn.

He dropped Szeremeta four times in total, before his rival Benn, under provisional suspension for failing a drug test when he was meant to fight Eubank Jr, ducked into the ring and barged into Eubank.

Having his first fight since his revenge win over Liam Smith 13 months ago, and his first with new trainer Jonathon Banks, Eubank Jr began the contest brightly.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Eubank Jr strode to the ring to his usual Dr Dre theme tune and vaulted the ropes in Riyadh.

He tagged Szeremeta with a double jab to the body and the head. Eubank stuck a neat right cross through and began to put combinations of punches together.

A fine straight one-two dropped the Pole in the first round. Szeremta rose from it though and did rally behind a good combination of his own, a double jab setting up his cross.

The fight did get rougher and a cut had opened on Eubank's right eyebrow by the third round.

Image: Eubank Jr puts Szeremeta down in the first round

Eubank Jr put in a burst of punches in the next round and Szeremeta began to feel those hits.

He weathered the attack and beckoned Eubank in during the fight. But he didn't tempt Eubank into rushing himself.

As he managed the cut, Eubank also began to take control of the gutsy opponent. Szeremeta put jabs together and caught Eubank's chin in the sixth round, but he shook it off.

Eubank's jab though carved a path for a solid cross. A brilliant single right cross, blasted Szeremeta off his feet for a second time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Eubank Jr challenged Conor Benn to face him next and the pair went head to head with football superstar Neymar stood between them.

A huge right uppercut brought the Pole's head up but the bell rang to end the round and call Eubank off.

A left hook early in the seventh round clipped Szeremeta and a body shot saw him take a knee.

Eubanks ripped a punishing, heavy left uppercut into the body and sent Szeremeta down for a fourth time. For referee John Latham that was enough.

"I was having fun in there, I think I could have finished it in the first but it's been a year out, I wanted to get some ring rust off," Eubanks said of his fight.

When Benn appeared in front of him immediately afterwards, they went head to head.

"This is the fight everybody wants to see, 168, 170," he told Benn, "there's no pushing me around anymore son. I want you next!"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Eubank Jr had some choice words for rival Conor Benn after the pair clashed at the fighter hotel.

Opetaia dominates Massey

Australia's Jai Opetaia impressively retained the IBF cruiserweight world title when European champion Jack Massey was pulled out in the sixth round.

Opetaia controlled the action brilliantly. The southpaw is mobile but he focused his movement into aggression. He came on and on, lining up hurtful left crosses, smacking them neatly into the body time after time, draining Massey's energy reserves all the while.

He had the variation to confuse Massey and smack that long cross into the head as well.

A cut by Massey's left eye smeared blood across his cheek and nose, a mark of the punishment he was taking.

Opetaia turned the pressure up another degree in the fifth round, a right hook snagging Massey's jaw. That hurt the brave Briton, who had to endure another shot being screwed into his body.

In the sixth round Opetaia went up yet another gear. He was getting to Massey, smacking him round the ring. The challenger's trainer saw something that alarmed him and he sprang onto the ring apron to throw in the towel and pull his man out.

Fabio Wardley's huge rematch with Frazer Clarke is on the epic Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol bill on Saturday October 12 live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book Wardley vs Clarke 2 and Beterbiev vs Bivol now!