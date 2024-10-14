 Skip to content

Junto Nakatani knocks out Petch Sor Chitpattana to retain WBC bantamweight world title in Tokyo

Junto Nakatani retains WBC bantamweight title with win over Petch Sor Chitpattana; Nakatani delivers devastating knockout to improve to 29-0; Japanese star eyes unification bout after statement performance

Monday 14 October 2024 13:44, UK

The best of the action from Junto Nakatani's defence of his WBC bantamweight title against Petch Sor Chitpattana

Junto Nakatani retained his WBC bantamweight world title with a brutal knockout victory over Petch Sor Chitpattana.

The 26-year-old star thrilled his home crowd in Tokyo by improving his professional record to 29-0, with a 22nd win by knockout.

Chitpattana was beaten for just the second time in 78 professional bouts, with Japanese star Takuma Inoue the only other fighter to have defeated him, in 2018.

Nakatani showed why he is being touted as the heir to the brilliant Inoue, and one-upped the super-bantamweight world champion by handing Chitpattana his first defeat by knockout.

The entertaining encounter ebbed and flowed until a huge left-hand counter from Nakatani midway through the eighth round swung the fight in his favour.

Japan's Junto Nakatani hits a punch on Thailand's Petch Sor Chitpattana during the sixth round of the World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight title match at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on October 14, 2024. Nakatani retains his champion belt by TKO in the sixth round. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )
Image: Nakatani took his professional record to 29-0

The Japanese fighter followed up the stunning shot with a combination that sent Chitpattana to the canvas, before the Thai narrowly beat the referee's count to extend the contest.

Chitpattana somehow managed to fire back in the ensuing moments but was caught by another huge left-hand from Nakatani just a few seconds before the bell, prompting the referee to wave off the fight.

"This is my third knockout victory in [three world bantamweight] title fights," Nakatani said. "I hope people are happy about it.

"I knew my opponent is quite aggressive, so I slowed down and watched him coming into me."

Nakatani remains one of four current Japanese bantamweight world champions, with Seiya Tsutsumi (WBA), Ryosuke Nishida (IBF) and Yoshiki Takei (WBO) holding the division's other belts.

"Anyone who has a championship belt, I would welcome the fight," Nakatani added.

Nasukawa claims first pro title

Tenshin Nasukawa claimed the first title of his professional career with a dominant points victory over Gerwin Asilo.

The Japanese fighter was a clear winner on the scorecards of all three judges, earning him the WBO Asia Pacific bantamweight title.

Tenshin Nasukawa demonstrated his unique warm-up ahead of his fight with Gerwin Asilo in Tokyo

Nasukawa's triumph comes four years on from his exhibition contest with Floyd Mayweather, in which he was stopped inside a round by the boxing great.

"I successfully got this championship belt around my waist and thanks to my opponent for fighting me tonight," he said.

Nasukawa's professional record is now 5-0 with two knockout wins, while Filipino fighter Asilo was beaten for the first time in his 10-fight professional career.

