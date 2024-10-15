Anthony Yarde to face Ralfs Vilcans on Saturday, October 19 at the Copper Box Arena in London

Light heavyweight superstar Anthony Yarde is set to return to action against Ralfs 'The Train' Vilcans on October 19 at the Copper Box Arena in London - live on Sky Sports.

The former two-time world title challenger and WBO No 1 ranked light heavyweight superstar will be on the undercard for the huge super lightweight contest between Adam Azim and Ohara Davies.

"For me it's activity, getting back in the ring, being active and entertaining boxing fans," Yarde told Toe 2 Toe.

"Being in the ring, being under the lights and I've has these big fights. I've taken on all challengers. I've never ducked an opponent or turned down a fight."

Yarde (25-3, 24 KOs) went toe-to-toe with unbeaten light heavyweight champion Artur Berterbiev for the WBC, IBF and WBO World Titles in a bruising eight-round battle in January, 2023 at Wembley Arena.

The Hackney-born boxer has since claimed stoppage wins over Jorge Silva and Marko Nikolic and his highly anticipated ring return will be at the Copper Box Arena as he looks to move back into major title contention.

"I fought Berterbiev and gave him his hardest fight before the [Dmitry] Bivol fight over the weekend. Each time I'm getting better and my opponents are getting better as well. I feel like I'm just getting closer," Yarde said.

"I've done it. I only had 12 amateur fights so even getting to this point in professional boxing is something I've dreamed of and something I also dream of is becoming champion myself, so it's about staying focussed."

Vilkans (17-1, 7 KOs) is a former WBC International light heavyweight, who has just one defeat from his 18 professional contests.

The 30-year-old from Riga, Latvia, known as ‘The Train’, will be looking to derail Yarde’s latest title charge.

Azim says he has respect for former training partner Davies ahead of their crunch showdown.

"My mindset has been brilliant, actually. I'm just looking forward to the fight. Having been out of the ring since February I'm very enthusiastic to be in the ring and put on a great performance," he said.

"We're going to have respect before the fight and respect after the fight, but when we go into that fight, obviously it's nothing personal, just business. We're going to put on a great fight.

"I respect Davies' power but when it comes to that, I have to not get hit. My attribute is that I've got great head movement and great defence as well."

Image: Dan Azeez fights unbeaten rival Lewis Edmondson in a light heavyweight clash

Also on the card, Dan Azeez faces unbeaten rival Lewis Edmondson in a crunch light heavyweight clash, and Michael McKinson takes on South Africa’s Tulani Mbenge for the vacant IBO World Welterweight title.

Jeamie TKV and Franklin Ignatius reignite their amateur rivalry in a hotly anticipated heavyweight showdown, former world champion Shannon Courtenay and rising bantamweight star Francesca Hennessy return to action, and Scottish amateur standout Sam Hickey makes his professional debut.

