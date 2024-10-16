Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: IBF sets April 2025 rematch deadline date for any second heavyweight championship bout

The IBF has outlined how a rematch between Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua would have to happen before a deadline date in April.

Dubois knocked out Joshua last month at Wembley Stadium to defend his IBF heavyweight belt, in a bout stipulated as a mandatory title defence.

Under the IBF's rules, Dubois now has nine months to make a voluntary title defence, opening the door for a Joshua rematch, but he must fulfil this bout by April 22.

Rule 5.A.2 of the IBF's regulations regarding the heavyweight division states that "all optional defences, and any and all other bouts, by a champion shall be concluded at least 60 days prior to the date the champion's mandatory is due".

After this date, Dubois must fulfil a mandatory title defence, which is likely to be against the winner of Martin Bakole's IBF final eliminator with Agit Kabayel.

Dubois will be notified on approximately April 22 of his June 21 mandatory.

The regulations state the champion "shall be obligated to mandatorily defend his championship within intervals of no more than nine months against the leading available contender in the heavyweight division as designated by the championships chairman".

The IBF has, however, stated that Dubois would be free to pursue a unification bout after this date.

Dubois has stated his desire to fight the winner of Usyk's rematch with Fury in Saudi Arabia in December, with the WBC, WBO and WBA belts at stake.

