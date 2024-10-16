Adam Azim expects Harlem Eubank and Dalton Smith fights, as long as he beats Ohara Davies on October 19

Adam Azim believes he can prove himself a world level operator against Ohara Davies as he eyes high-profile clashes with Harlem Eubank and Dalton Smith for 2025.

Azim is open to contests with Eubank and Smith, though thinks those bouts are more likely to be made for next year.

"Those two fights might happen next year, Harlem and Dalton," Azim told Sky Sports. "It could be me and Dalton in the ring next year.

"There's two big names there I want to fight next year but I've got to get this fight done, which is Ohara Davies.

"There are big massive fights," he continued. "If Harlem wants to fight in the future, we'll fight in the future. If Dalton wants to fight in the future, we're going to fight in the future.

"It's only a matter of time. I want to fight this lot."

Azim has a long-running rivalry with Dalton Smith, while he had been due to box Eubank earlier this year.

His bout with Eubank was potentially going to take place on June 15, but was postponed when Azim rolled his ankle when out running.

Azim's trainer Shane McGuigan explained the "freak accident" happened when Azim twisted his ankle in a pothole.

"It's a long time for [Eubank] to wait. We can't sit here and say he didn't want the fight, we understand the timeframes. He must have felt like he was getting messed about," McGuigan told Sky Sports.

Azim added: "It ended up swelling up quite bad, I didn't have enough time to fix [it]. It got postponed.

"I think he wanted to take his time and fight someone else. The fight's going to happen. It can still come back around.

"I don't think we're going to fight each other this year, doesn't look like it. He's got a fight coming up. He might want to fight again by the end of the year but it looks like it's going to happen next year."

Instead on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, at the Copper Box Arena in east London, Azim boxes Davies.

Due to Davies' punch-power, Azim considers him a more dangerous opponent than Eubank.

"He's a good fighter. He's been up there and he's done what he has to do. He's been a world title contender. It's no joke of a fight, it's a big, massive fight," Azim said.

"It's a more dangerous fight but I know not to try and get hit in there. My aim is to hit and not get hit. I know I've got a chin and I can prove myself I've got a chin."

McGuigan agrees Davies could be more dangerous. "We're preparing as if this is a massive step up because it is a massive step up. Skill-wise Harlem's a little bit more skilful, got better feet. But nowhere near the same level of power," McGuigan said.

"The out-and-out danger of the fight is greatly increased with Ohara Davies. He's got awkward timing as well. He's got long arms. He looks quite slow but he's effective.

"I think he's more dangerous than Harlem Eubank in terms of punch power. I think he's boxed at a much better level as well," he continued.

"He got beaten on points by [Jack] Catterall. He got knocked out by Josh Taylor who went on to be the undisputed world champion and then in his last fight, [against Ishmael] Barroso, he got stopped in a round.

"But that was a freak shot that caught him cold. So you can't really read too much into it. Anyone can get caught cold, especially at world level early on in a fight.

"It's a step up. It's a bigger fight, I believe, and with bigger fights there's greater risk, but there's also greater reward if you come out and look spectacular."

With a win against Davies, Azim believes he can prove himself as a title contender. "I'm looking really sharp, feeling really good," he said. "I'm a different beast.

"I've matured as a fighter. I've improved a lot. My game, I've got reflexes, fast hands, but I also bring other stuff in, which is my inside fighting as well. That's another element I've got to work on to get to where I want to get to, which is the top."

He is aiming for that world title fight to happen at some point in 2025.

"Hopefully next year. I've got October 19 and I've got to stay focused for that," Azim said.

"My eye is just fully focused on Ohara Davies."

