Anthony Yarde: Joshua Buatsi, Artur Beterbiev II, Dmitry Bivol - I want the biggest fights!

Anthony Yarde is targeting Joshua Buatsi, Artur Beterbiev and even Dmitry Bivol as he looks to finally become a light-heavyweight world champion.

He would welcome a showdown with Buatsi next after his own fight this Saturday against Ralfs 'The Train' Vilcans, live on Sky Sports.

"My career is not based on an individual but I've said it, I want the biggest fights. That's Joshua Buatsi, that's Beterbiev II, that's Bivol, that's anyone at light-heavyweight that's a big fight. Those are the fights I want to be involved in," Yarde declared.

The Londoner has twice challenged for world titles, losing to Sergey Kovalev in Russia and Beterbiev in London.

"I made it to the top of the mountain twice, you know they say three is a charm, so next time I get to that world-title stage, I'll be taking it," Yarde said.

Ben Shalom, the promoter of WBO interim titlist Buatsi, is eager to make the Yarde fight.

"It's great to see Anthony Yarde back in the ring. We don't have many stars that can capture the imagination of mainstream sports fans and Anthony Yarde is one of them," Shalom said.

"He'll want to put on a massive, massive performance. We know what fights are beyond this one. We know the big nights to come.

"Now obviously we'd love that Buatsi-Yarde fight. That's the fight that the fans want to see. I know that that's the fight they've been calling for, but until it's made, it's not made.

"Josh has just won the WBO interim title so it can be for that title as well.

"[Yarde] wants to fight for another world title. He wants to become a world champion.

"He needs to put on a performance on Saturday."

Yarde cannot afford to slip up against Vilcans on the Adam Azim vs Ohara Davies undercard.

"I take this fight as if it's a world-title fight. I don't take no opponent lightly," the Briton said. "He's [in the] top 15 with the WBA, decent record.

"I'm going out there 100 per cent trying to do what I do, entertain the fans, win by knockout."

Yarde will also be a keen observer of Saturday's main event. He started out in boxing training in the same gym at the same time as both Azim and Davies.

"Get your tea, get your biscuits, get your popcorn out, the main event is a fantastic one," he promised.

"I'm expecting a very, very good fight. Because I know Ohara very, very well… It's going to be a good fight.

"It's a serious fight."

