IBF opens door to letting Artur Beterbiev swerve mandatory defence for Dmitry Bivol undisputed light-heavyweight rematch

The IBF has ordered Artur Beterbiev to start negotiating a mandatory defence of his world title against Germany's Michael Eifert - but would consider an exception if he wants to rematch Dmitry Bivol.

Bivol's legal team have sent a request to the IBF - and boxing's other governing bodies - for a rematch after Saturday's controversial split-decision defeat to new undisputed light-heavyweight champion Beterbiev in Riyadh.

And the IBF has confirmed to Sky Sports that its board of directors would consider an exception request from Beterbiev, despite ordering negotiations for a mandatory defence earlier this week.

Another option for Beterbiev would be to relinquish the IBF belt - as Oleksandr Usyk did in June ahead of his rematch with Tyson Fury - and fight Bivol again for the remaining titles, but the latest development keeps alive the possibility of another contest for the undisputed crown.

Beterbiev edged out Bivol on a majority decision to win the undisputed light-heavyweight world championship after 12 rounds of boxing at the highest level.

That result saw Beterbiev unify Bivol's WBA title with the IBF, WBO and WBC championships he already held.

Following the contentious fight, Bivol quickly called for a rematch.

"If I have this chance of course I would like to fight again," he said.

But, defeated for the first time in his professional career, he declined to dwell on the result of Saturday's fight. "I don't think about did I win or did I lose," Bivol said. "I have to do everything perfect.

"From my side I'm trying to do everything perfect, everything amazing. But I didn't.

"I'm trying to forget about it and move forward now."

Bivol's promoter Eddie Hearn is convinced his fighter merited that decision.

"Dmitry Bivol should be undisputed champion," Hearn told Sky Sports. "He deserves it. It was a boxing masterclass.

"You don't deserve to work your whole life to get to that moment, perform like that and get it taken away.

"To give Dmitry Bivol four rounds of that 12-round fight - that judge should never work again.

"No disrespect to Beterbiev because he's a tremendous fighter, and I loved that fight, it was like the ultimate boxing fight. I was just fascinated by it.

"They told him, on the broadcast, in the 10th round: 'You have to knock him out to win this fight'.

"So let's see the rematch."

Yarde: I am ready if Beterbiev rematch comes calling

However, there are other options on the table for Beterbiev and Anthony Yarde, who fought Beterbiev back in 2023 when he lost by a round-eight knockout, says he is ready to go if a rematch does present itself.

Yarde believes if he gets in the ring with Beterbiev again, he would beat him.

"There's a saying in life - you live and you learn… When he [Bertebiev] spoke about me he said they prepared very good for that fight," Yarde exclusively told Sky Sports.

"So he didn't expect me to do what I did against him. So when it comes to the rematch, he's going to be well prepared, I'm going to be quadruple prepared.

"Like they say, you learn things from your experiences. I do believe I can beat Beterbiev. As much as a murderous puncher as he is and his reputation, I feel like I can beat him. I've been in with him before.

"Imagine that [becoming undisputed]. Onwards and upwards."

