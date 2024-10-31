Artur Beterbiev more aggressive than Dmitry Bivol in controversial win but rematch makes sense, says Todd duBoef

Artur Beterbiev was "by far the more aggressive" in his victory over Dmitry Bivol but a rematch "makes sense", says Top Rank president Todd duBoef.

Beterbiev was crowned as the undisputed world light-heavyweight champion after a hotly-disputed points win over Bivol in Saudi Arabia this month.

DuBoef, who promotes Beterbiev, believes punch stats have shown that Beterbiev deserved the victory, although he understands the frustrations of fight fans surrounding the scoring.

"Beterbiev was by far the more aggressive on the metrics (using the technology they have)," DuBoef told Sky Sports.

Eddie Hearn was adamant that Dmitry Bivol should have won the fight against Artur Beterbiev and believes there has to be a rematch.

"He threw significantly more. I think on five of the metrics, in seven of the rounds, he beat Bivol.

"Punches that land, things like that, and aggression. It doesn't necessarily mean that's the whole fight because you can get hurt terribly.

"We have a history, all of us in the sport, of saying we are aggrieved by poor scoring. That, to me, creates a lack of confidence in the sport when we all moan about it.

"I think we have to better ourselves as a sport and the technology is there so we should start to help everybody - the fans then feel they are getting authentic results or as good as possible.

"It is not subjective when a soccer ball goes in the net. It is not subjective when a running back crosses the end zone. It is not subjective when a guard gets a three-pointer.

"Those aren't subjective, they are a real definitive score.

"In boxing, it is subjective, and I think in any way you can make it better and give the fans more confidence in what they know."

Gary Logan gives greater insight into how the judges scored Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol after their close fight.

The IBF has ordered Beterbiev to start negotiating a mandatory defence of his world title against Germany's Michael Eifert - but would consider an exception if he wants to rematch Bivol.

"I don't know [what Beterbiev wants to do next], said DuBoef. "He is not one that frequently fights and obviously he is in his late 30s.

Dmitry Bivol insists on a rematch against Artur Beterbiev as it remains his dream to be the undisputed champion.

"We are waiting to hear back from him. He went back to his home in Russia after the fight.

"I don't want to speak for somebody.

"I thought it was a good fight, I thought it was a terrific performance, I thought the stretch body language really showed a lot there.

"I think if it was 15 rounds Bivol wouldn't have made it, but it was 12."

Newly-crowed undisputed light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev admits he's not used to hearing the final bell after going the distance for the first time in a win over Dmitry Bivol.

Asked about a Beterbiev vs Bivol rematch, DuBoef added:

"It was great to see, those undisputed fights being put together.

"When we talk about rematches, the fans want a rematch of (O'Shaquie) Foster and (Robson) Conceicao, they want a rematch of Bivol and Beterbiev, why not? We're doing (Emanuel) Navarrete and (Oscar) Valdez, and (Rafael) Espinoza and Robeisy Ramirez.

"We want to talk about incredible rematches. Those make sense to me."