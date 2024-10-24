Anthony Joshua's expected rematch with Daniel Dubois in February could fall through.

Dubois, the IBF heavyweight champion, knocked out Joshua at Wembley stadium in September. It was a crushing defeat, but a potential rematch in February has been laid out as an option for AJ.

"I'd have that in a heartbeat," Frank Warren, Dubois' promoter, told Sky Sports. "He's got it [if he wants it]."

Warren, though, doubts that Joshua's team ultimately will take it, adding: "Who'd you advise him to fight?"

He is adamant that Dubois-AJ II can only take place early in 2025. "He is the champion and it'll be done in his terms," Warren said.

"Daniel will defend his title in February and if it's not Joshua then it'll be against somebody who is ranked in the top five."

February is the window for that fight because later in the year Dubois could be looking at an undisputed world title shot of his own, especially if that came against previous conqueror Oleksandr Usyk.

"What a great rematch that would be," Warren said.

"He wants that."

Eddie Hearn, Joshua's promoter, revealed however that while AJ wants that rematch, he might not be ready for February.

"Our concern at the moment is just timing," Hearn told Sky Sports. "You've got a few little niggles, you get them looked at and then you can't punch again for four, five weeks. If we're going to fight him in February, we need to start camp in about three weeks' time. It's quite a fast turnaround."

Hearn continued: "Ideally we'd like to return around May time. It does feel as though it's coming on quite quickly.

"From a body perspective we could probably do with a little bit more time ideally. Sometimes it's not ideal and you just go for it. But we just need to decide are we going to be ready.

"[Joshua] has told me categorically: 'I want the rematch.' But it's just a case of whether he's going to be ready for February and that's something they're going to have to decide.

"It's not ruled out. But we do appreciate it's a fast turnaround."

Dubois vs Joshua rematch must happen by April?

For Dubois, who was elevated from Interim titlist to world champion prior to that fight, the contest with Joshua was actually a mandatory title defence.

Under the IBF's rules, Dubois now has nine months within which he can make a voluntary defence, which opened the door for a Joshua rematch.

After nine months, Dubois must fulfil a mandatory title defence, which is likely to be against the winner of Martin Bakole's IBF final eliminator with Agit Kabayel.

Dubois will be notified on approximately April 22 of his June 21 mandatory.

The IBF regulations state the champion "shall be obligated to mandatorily defend his championship within intervals of no more than nine months against the leading available contender in the heavyweight division as designated by the championships chairman".

The IBF has, however, stated that Dubois would be free to pursue a unification bout after this date.

The only unification fight available to Dubois would be against the winner of the Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury rematch and thus a shot at the undisputed heavyweight title.

Usyk will fight Fury in Saudi Arabia on December 21, with the WBC, WBO and WBA belts at stake.