Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2: Heavyweight championship rematch on December 21 is live on Sky Sports Box Office

Tyson Fury's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday December 21.

Usyk took a split-decision victory over Fury in May to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999 and the first of the four-belt era.

Fury had seemingly been in control of the fight at the midway point when Usyk made a stunning breakthrough.

A thrilling ninth round saw the Ukrainian threatening to stop 'The Gypsy King', with the referee issuing a count when he deemed only the ropes had kept Fury on his feet.

Usyk ultimately came through a heavyweight clash of the highest calibre with the split-decision victory.

The loss to Usyk was the first defeat of Fury's professional career.

Fury wants revenge, as well as the chance to win back the unified WBC, WBA and WBO world heavyweight titles when they fight in the Riyadh Season event live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"I always end up knocking them out in the rematch. Whoever I've faced more than once, I've ended up knocking them out in the rematch," Fury warned the Ukrainian.

"We've got to put that behind us, what happened in the fight," he added. "I have to be a little bit more focused and a little bit more smart to get the victory.

"I believe it's my time this time. I believe that all things that happen, negative or positive, are lessons."

To pave the way for this second fight Usyk vacated the IBF belt, which then mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois picked up and defended against Anthony Joshua.

Usyk is relishing the rematch with Fury. "Just happy to fight. The second fight will be good. Tyson knows what I do. I know what Tyson does. It's a great time for me, for my opponent. I'm very happy," he said.

"My fight will be hard because Tyson's a big man, a very good boxer, good boxing IQ.

"I see from Tyson Fury's eyes, it was not easy [for him]. It will be hard, very, very hard.

"Tyson, don't be afraid. I will not leave you alone."

