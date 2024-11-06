Conor Benn closer to boxing return after being cleared of doping offences by National Anti-Doping Panel

Conor Benn has moved closer to a return to boxing after the independent National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP) lifted his suspension for two failed drugs tests in 2022.

Benn was under a provisional suspension after failing two voluntary drug tests ahead of a scheduled fight with Chris Eubank Jr in October 2022, with that bout cancelled after he tested positive for banned substance clomifene.

He had his licence removed by the British Boxing Board of Control [BBBoC] and although his provisional suspension was lifted by the NADP in July 2023, it was subsequently reinstated following a successful appeal by the BBBoC and the UK Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD).

The National Anti-Doping Panel reversed that decision, saying it was "not comfortably satisfied" that UKAD had proved the 28-year-old had committed a doping offence, with Benn then issuing a statement on social media to welcome the decision.

A UKAD spokesperson said: "UKAD notes that professional boxer Mr Conor Benn has made public comments regarding the outcome of proceedings before the independent National Anti-Doping Panel.

"UKAD can confirm that it received the decision of the independent National Anti-Doping Panel. The panel concluded that it was 'not comfortably satisfied' that UKAD had proved that Mr Benn had committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation for the use of clomifene.

"The provisional suspension previously in place has been lifted and the charge against him has been consequently dismissed."

Sky Sports News has asked the BBBoC for comment, with the governing body yet to confirm whether it will reinstate Benn's licence - required to allow him to fight in Britain again.

UKAD has the option of appealing the decision again under UK Anti-Doping Rules.

Benn relishing chance to return

Benn, now looking to return to the ring for the first time since April 2022, said in a statement: "I am thankful that after an incredibly challenging two years the National Anti-Doping Panel has finally cleared me of any wrongdoing.

"This past 24 months has unquestionably been the toughest fight of my life. A rollercoaster period within which the WBC had already decided that I was innocent and the NADP decided in the first instance that there was no case to answer and I was free to fight.

"As someone who is so passionate about boxing and an advocate for clean sport, I hope now I have been cleared it can be understood why I have maintained my innocence so strongly throughout.

"As a man of God I bear no ill will toward UKAD or the British Boxing Board of Control, we have a shared ambition of a clean sport and I look forward to reconciling with the board and moving forward together.

"I would like to thank my fans that have stood by me, your support has never and will never go unnoticed, and of course my friends and family, all of whom have displayed an unwavering belief in me. Only with the strength of this support have I made it through.

"I would also like to thank Matchroom and Everlast as their steadfast support ensured that I could see the process through to a full conclusion. I have stayed disciplined and focused despite these challenges which is a testament to my desire to be great.

"I'm relieved to finally close this chapter and am excited to be back in the ring and realise my ultimate potential!!

"Who wants it next!?"