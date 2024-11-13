Gilberto Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith: Briton targeting Jai Opetaia after cruiserweight title clash

Chris Billam-Smith will be "on the road to undisputed" title glory if he defeats Gilberto Ramirez, says promoter Ben Shalom.

Britain's WBO champion can add the WBA belt to his collection if he defeats Ramirez in Saturday's cruiserweight unification clash in Saudi Arabia, with live coverage starting at 5pm on Sky Sports Mix.



BOXXER chief Shalom, who promotes Billam-Smith, wants to make more fights with the remaining world champions, starting with IBF title holder Jai Opetaia.

"If he wins, he will be on the road to undisputed," Shalom told Sky Sports News.

"He will want to add the WBC and IBF titles to his collection, and prove he is the best in the division.

"A fight with Jai Opetaia is one the fans have been calling for to determine who is No 1.

"If Chris wins on Saturday that is a fight we will be looking to make."

Billam-Smith silenced Richard Riakporhe's home support at Selhurst Park in the summer as he won their rematch on points.

The Bournemouth boxer also upset Lawrence Okolie to claim the WBO belt in May 2023 and Shalom is backing Billam-Smith to produce another legacy-defining victory.

"This is the biggest fight of Chris' career," said Shalom. "If he wins this he can be fighting to become undisputed next year.

"Many people have written Chris off throughout his career. He is ready to prove the doubters wrong again.

"He's has won British, European and world titles. He's stepped up and overcome every challenge put in front of him.

"The journey has been incredible and this can be the biggest night of them all."

