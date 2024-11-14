Chris Billam-Smith vs Gilberto Ramirez: Watch live stream of press conference ahead of cruiserweight title fight

Watch a free live stream as Chris Billam-Smith and Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez attend the final press conference ahead of their cruiserweight world title unification fight.

WBO champion Billam-Smith is set for a huge showdown with WBA title-holder Ramirez in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with live coverage starting from 5pm on Sky Sports Mix.

Ramirez has recorded 46 victories, including a points win over Arsen Goulamirian in March which earned the WBA title, while Billam-Smith has 20 wins and defends his belt for a third time since taking it from Lawrence Okolie last May.

The Briton goes into the bout as the underdog, but that was also the case when he claimed his title against Okolie and then defended it by overcoming domestic rival Richard Riakporhe in June.

The winner of the fight will be on the road to undisputed status, with IBF champion Jai Opetaia a likely future opponent for the victor.

Watch Chris Billam-Smith take on Gilberto Ramirez in a unification of the WBO and WBA cruiserweight world championships on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Mix from 5pm. Stream with NOW.