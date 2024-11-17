Tommy Fury to fight former UFC star Darren Till in January as he returns to ring for first time since October 2023

Tommy Fury will take on former UFC star Darren Till in Manchester on January 18 as he returns to the boxing ring for the first time in over a year.

Fury, the half-brother of former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has won all 10 of his professional bouts, most recently in October 2023 when he beat KSI via unanimous decision.

The 25-year-old's previous victory came against Jake Paul, who this weekend defeated Mike Tyson in the 58-year-old's first contest since 2005.

Till, 31, won 18 of his 24 mixed martial arts contests, including 10 via knockout.

Image: Darren Till won 18 of his 24 mixed martial arts contests, including 10 via knockout

'Till will quickly realise he is out of his depth'

Fury said of the fight early next year at the Co-op Live: "It feels great to finally say that I am back! I have been out of the ring far too long.

"I've been getting itchy knuckles so I am thrilled to be able to announce my return, headlining a massive event in my hometown and in front of my fans.

"Till had a good UFC career but he's stepping into the boxing ring now, against a proper pro, and he will quickly realise that he is out of his depth and this is not the game for him.

"I plan on dealing with Till in conclusive fashion and then chasing even bigger fights in 2025."

Till said simply: "January 18 is my time, my night."