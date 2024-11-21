Harlem Eubank says Adam Azim fight still 'definitely an option' for 2025 as he prepares to box Nurali Erdogan on Friday

Harlem Eubank is still willing to fight Adam Azim, even though their mooted contest fell through earlier this year.

The British rivals faced off in March and signed to fight, but Azim rolled his ankle, an injury which led to a series of postponements and eventually saw Eubank move on to other fights.

Eubank will now box Nurali Erdogan on Friday in Newcastle, but he remains open to boxing Azim next year.

"If the public wants to see them, I'm open to make the big fights whether it's over here or the States. Between 140 and 147lbs they're the hottest divisions out there," Eubank told Sky Sports.

"There's guys like Teofimo [Lopez], [Devin] Haney, the guys with the world titles over in America, the elite. They're the guys we want to mix it with. If Adam's up there as well, obviously we still want that fight.

Image: Eubank faces off with Adam Azim but the two have not yet fought

"I've trained three times over for it already. That's definitely an option but I'm going to be focused on Harlem Eubank marching towards world title opportunities at 147lbs and whoever's in my way is going to be getting it.

"These are the type of fights that I want. The guys that are well respected and have shown what they can do.

"I'm ready to target the best guys in the division. Whatever fights can take me there, they're the fights that I want."

Eubank is highly motivated, to impress against Erdogan and position himself for big fights next year. It has been more than a year since he last boxed and the enforced hiatus from the ring has shifted his mindset too.

"It's put a different hunger in me, when you're in the gym, grinding in the trenches and you don't get a chance to put on a show, to put on a statement you've been preparing for, it gives you a different type of hunger," he said.

"It's a dream I started out with. I came into the sport and I had world title ambition. That's what's given me the drive to live the life for the last 11, 12 years. So now it's getting close. Now I've refined my skillset, I've learned the craft to the point where I'm ready for those opportunities.

"I believe those dreams aren't too far away now and I have a different level of hunger and desire to go and achieve those dreams."