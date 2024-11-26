International Boxing Federation order Martin Bakole vs Efe Ajagba eliminator for Daniel Dubois' heavyweight title

Martin Bakole is still one fight away from becoming the mandatory challenger for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) heavyweight world championship that Daniel Dubois holds.

But his opponent for the eliminator has changed once again. The IBF have now ordered him to box Efe Ajagba for the right to become the mandatory challenger for their heavyweight title.

Agit Kabayel, based in Germany, has already withdrawn from the eliminator bout against Bakole and although Chinese rival Zhilei Zhang, who was No 5 in the IBF rankings, was then eligible for the fight he is expected to go in another direction.

Top Rank has informed the IBF that Ajagba is available for the fight.

The IBF have now ordered Ajagba, who at No 7 is their next highest available contender, to box Bakole, their No 4.

Bakole has looked imperious when stopping Jared Anderson and Carlos Takam in his last two fights.

He is now gunning for a shot at the IBF championship, which Britain's Dubois defended with his stunning knockout victory over Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium in September.

The Congolese fighter sent out a warning to the division with the stoppage win over highly-touted American Anderson.

"You don't stand with Martin Bakole. I am a big man and I am a machine," he declared after that win. "No one wants to fight me.

"I'm a machine. I'm in this sport to take over. I want to be No 1."

Dubois due to make a voluntary defence of his IBF title in February, with Joseph Parker tipped as the potential opponent for the British world champion's next fight.

The IBF have previously stated that Dubois will be notified on approximately April 22 of his mandatory for June.

They state the champion "shall be obligated to mandatorily defend his championship within intervals of no more than nine months against the leading available contender in the heavyweight division as designated by the championships chairman".

