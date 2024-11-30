Tyson Fury fights Oleksandr Usyk to be 'the best of his generation', says promoter Frank Warren

Tyson Fury is fighting for his place in boxing history when he rematches Oleksandr Usyk next month.

The Usyk vs Fury II Riyadh Season event is live on Sky Sports Box Office on December 21.

The heavyweights first clashed in a dramatic undisputed world championship fight earlier this year when Usyk pipped Fury on a split decision.

Usyk subsequently had to vacate the IBF title, but Fury will challenge for the unified WBC, WBO and WBO world championships.

Beating Usyk in would be a crucial part of the British fighter's legacy, which includes memorable victories in his first world title fight against Wladimir Klitschko and a trilogy with Deontay Wilder.

Victory in the December rematch with the Ukrainian would be his greatest triumph yet.

Promoter Frank Warren told Sky Sports: "All the doubters, all the journalists were saying Usyk is now up there with all the legends of the sport, the Muhammad Alis, the Fraziers, the Foremans, the Joe Louis, as being one of the greatest and certainly the greatest of his generation.

"And I'm pleased they've said that because when Tyson beats him no one can debate the fact that he's beat the best of his generation which will make him the best of his generation."

Even though Usyk did manage to badly shake him up in the first fight, Fury is not concerned.

"That punch, if he chucked that punch he hit me with maybe 100 times it would have not done any damage. But [that] one time it did," he told Sky Sports.

The first fight was finely balanced and Fury believes a slight recalibration can see him win the rematch.

"I don't think I can be any better than what I [was] because I think it was probably one of the best performances that I've ever done in my life. Although it didn't get the result I thought it was a very fantastic performance against one of my best opponents," he said.

"Can I be any better? Can I do any better? I can be more focused, less clowning and I think that's enough."

