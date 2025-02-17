Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker and Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2: Fight date, UK time, location, undercard, ring walks, odds, how to watch or stream with Sky Sports

Daniel Dubois defends his world heavyweight title against Joseph Parker while Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol meet in an undisputed light heavyweight rematch in one of the greatest cards in boxing history on Saturday. Here's all you need to know about the Sky Sports Box Office showdown...

When is Dubois vs Parker?

Dubois defends his IBF world heavyweight title against Parker before Beterbiev battles Bivol again in an eagerly-awaited rematch on Saturday February 22 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Dubois returns to the ring for the first time since his stunning fifth-round knockout win over Anthony Joshua in September, but Parker looms as one of the biggest threats in the heavyweight division after impressive wins over Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang.

Beterbiev was crowned as the undisputed light-heavyweight champion after edging out Bivol by majority decision following an epic battle last October. The hotly-debated result sparked calls for a return bout and Bivol is determined to exact revenge after losing his unbeaten record.

Dubois and Parker are expected to make their ring walks between 9pm and 10pm UK time, with Beterbiev and Bivol set to start at around 10.30pm UK time.

Viewers can tune in to watch undercard action for free on our live stream from 3pm, before the full show gets under way at 4pm on Sky Sports Box Office.

How do I book the fight and how much is it?

The event is priced at £19.95 for Sky customers in the UK and €24.95 for Sky customers in the Republic of Ireland up until midnight on Friday February 21.

Thereafter £19.95 / €24.95 across all 'self-service' bookings (remote control/online) or £24.95 / €29.95 if booked via the phone (either IVR or agent) but note an additional £2 booking fee if via an agent will apply.

The event price will revert back to £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) from midnight Saturday February 22.

Two repeat showings (full duration) will be shown at 8am and 5.30pm on Sunday February 23.

Is it the best card in boxing history?

There is an argument that fight fans will witness the greatest show in boxing history on Saturday, such is the depth of world title contests, headlined by a rematch between two of the most gifted fighters of their generation in Beterbiev and Bivol.

The action kicks off with a main-event-worthy clash between light heavyweight rivals Joshua Buatsi and Callum Smith, while Zhang can then showcase his heavyweight power against Agit Kabayel, and Hamzah Sheeraz fights for a world title on a blockbuster show that also includes US stars such as Vergil Ortiz Jr and Shakur Stevenson.

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol: Undisputed light-heavyweight title

Undisputed light-heavyweight title Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker: IBF heavyweight title

IBF heavyweight title Shakur Stevenson vs Floyd Schofield: WBC lightweight title

WBC lightweight title Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz: WBC middleweight title

WBC middleweight title Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov: WBC world interim super-welterweight title

WBC world interim super-welterweight title Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel: Vacant WBC interim heavyweight title

Vacant WBC interim heavyweight title Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith: WBO light-heavyweight interim title

Dubois and Parker's fight records

Daniel Dubois' professional boxing stats

Age: 27

27 Height: 6ft 5in

6ft 5in Total fights: 24

24 Record: 22-2 (21 KOs)

22-2 (21 KOs) Rounds contested: 95

95 Last fight: Beat Anthony Joshua via KO (September 2024)

Joseph Parker's professional boxing stats

Age: 33

33 Height: 6ft 4in

6ft 4in Total fights: 38

38 Record: 35-3 (23 KOs)

35-3 (23 KOs) Rounds contested: 250

250 Last fight: Beat Zhilei Zhang via MD (March 2024)

What next for the Dubois-Parker winner?

A shot at the king potentially awaits for one of Dubois or Parker, with unbeaten heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk telling Sky Sports he is open to fighting the winner later this year.

Usyk is coming off his victory over Tyson Fury in December's rematch having beaten the Gypsy King to become undisputed heavyweight world champion earlier in the year.

Martin Bakole is meanwhile waiting in the wings as he prepares to fight Efe Ajagba in a final eliminator to determine the mandatory challenger for the IBF belt, currently held by Dubois.

What happened in the first Beterbiev-Bivol fight?

Beterbiev had entered the first fight with a perfect knockout record but was taken the distance for the first time as he clinched a points win over Bivol.

In doing so, he became the first undisputed light-heavyweight champion of the four-belt era and the first since Roy Jones in 1999.

It marked a collision of two pound-for-pound stars, with Bivol also undefeated and boasting a resume that had seen him beat Mexican great Canelo Alvarez.

As expected, it proved a fight of staggeringly fine margins, the powerful Beterbiev the chief aggressor for much of the contest, but he was severely tested by the exquisite defence and technique of Bivol. It sets up an intriguing rematch of contrasting styles.

Beterviev and Bivol's fight records

Artur Beterbiev's professional boxing stats

Age: 40

40 Height: 5ft 11 1/2in

5ft 11 1/2in Total fights: 21

21 Record: 21-0 (20 KOs)

21-0 (20 KOs) Rounds contested: 110

110 Last fight: Beat Dmitry Bivol via MD (October 2024)

Dmitry Bivol professional boxing stats

Age: 34

34 Height: 6ft 0in

6ft 0in Total fights: 24

24 Record: 23-1 (12 KOs)

23-1 (12 KOs) Rounds contested: 202

202 Last fight: Lost to Artur Beterbiev via MD (October 2024)

