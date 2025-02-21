Joseph Parker reacts to Daniel Dubois world title fight collapse: 'He did the right thing'
Daniel Dubois had been scheduled to defend his IBF world heavyweight title against Joseph Parker ahead of Artur Beterbiev's light-heavyweight rematch against Dmitry Bivol in Saudi Arabia live on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday night; Martin Bakole will now replace him
Friday 21 February 2025 06:45, UK
Joseph Parker only found out his fight with Daniel Dubois was at risk on his way to Thursday’s press conference.
Shortly after the press conference had finished, he had a new opponent. It was a change of circumstance that took place at dizzying speed.
Dubois did not attend the press event and it emerged that he had fallen sick.
Fighters hadn't even managed to leave the dais when it was revealed that Parker would now box dangerous heavyweight Martin Bakole instead, who would fly in at short notice from the Congo for Saturday's heavyweight clash on the Sky Sports Box Office bill.
Parker won't get to challenge for the IBF world championship held by Dubois, although the WBO Interim championship will be on the line, making the winner the mandatory challenger for the WBO heavyweight title held by unified champion Oleksandr Usyk.
Parker wasn't bitter at the sudden twist of fate.
Speaking to Sky Sports at his final training session at 2am in Riyadh, Parker commended Dubois for his decision.
"He did a sensible thing. If you're sick don't fight," Parker said.
The New Zealander has fought through illness before, losing to Joe Joyce when he was under the weather. That is a choice he regrets.
"I didn't do the most sensible thing," Parker told Sky Sports. "I was sick. The me now, if I'm sick I won't fight. He [Dubois] did the right thing.
"There's no point going out there and fighting you're heart out and you're not in the right physical shape. Go out there and fight when you're at peak, top shape, top condition, and put on your best performance. Put your best foot forward and the one that everyone will remember. Not the one that everyone remembers [against Joyce with] me being sick."
He didn't hesitate to box Bakole, who has a reputation as an avoided man in the division.
"That was a surprise to me, but I've said before - we'll fight anyone," he reflected on the Bakole offer.
"Anyone. We've worked so hard. Myself and the team have put in so much work and we're here in Saudi Arabia and we're ready to fight.
"I want to thank Martin for putting up his hand, he's a tough fighter."
He insists the new circumstances won't unsettle him.
"Still enjoying it now," Parker said. "The mental side's already there.
"No time to sulk, no time to relax. Get in our work," he added.
"The show goes on. It's not even just in boxing, but in life, things happen. You just have to adjust and adapt to the situation and it's business as usual."
