Joseph Parker weighs career heavy as Martin Bakole makes epic journey for Riyadh clash

Joseph Parker weighed in at the heaviest weight of his career for Saturday's heavyweight collision, even as new opponent Martin Bakole was still travelling out for the fight.

New Zealand's Parker was due to challenge Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight world championship, but the Londoner abruptly withdrew from the defence due to illness on Thursday.

That led to Bakole, a top-tier heavyweight contender, getting a call up at the shortest possible notice. While Friday's weigh-in was taking place, Bakole was still in transit, having left the Democratic Republic of Congo to fly to Riyadh via Addis Ababa.

Parker was bulking up specifically for the power-punching Dubois. But that added strength should help him against the heavy-set Bakole.

At 267lb, just under 19st 1lb, Parker came in the heaviest weight of his career before welcoming the new challenge that awaits on Saturday night.

"It's been amazing," said Parker. "To Daniel Dubois, I hope he gets better soon. To Martin Bakole, thank you for taking this fight at short notice.

"It's been crazy, I'd like to thank Martin, I'm looking forward to being in a ring with him.

"I wanted this fight, I wanted to challenge myself and Bakole is right up there, bring him on!

"There are a few changes we've worked on, it will all come together!"

Dubois' promoter Frank Warren revealed that Parker himself asked to face Bakole when offered a list of potential replacement opponents.

"We had a list of fighters we talked about and this was the one he asked for - which I was a bit surprised about," Warren told Sky Sports.

"I stood back and said 'hang on a minute'. I want to see this guy do it now.

"How many people in boxing have seen much of Bakole? Let's see what he's about now.

"The monster, the so-called avoided fighter... well he's not being avoided by Joseph Parker."

Beterbiev and Bivol make weight

The show will go on and it remains a blockbuster card with the Parker vs Bakole heavyweight clash complementing the epic headline bout between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol.

Beterbiev's rematch with Bivol for the undisputed light-heavyweight world champion will be the main event on Sky Sports Box Office.

First time around Beterbiev vs Bivol was a close, furiously fought fight, with both operating at the highest level of skill.

The contentious result, a majority decision that went in Beterbiev's favour, divided opinion. They will look to settle that score on Saturday.

Both made the weight on Friday, with Beterbiev hitting the 175lb limit precisely. Bivol scaled 174lb 1oz.

An outstanding light-heavyweight contest will come early in the show on Saturday. Joshua Buatsi fights British rival Callum Smith, with the WBO interim strap on the line in their bout.

Smith, now the veteran campaigner, easily made the weight at 174lb 1oz. Buatsi, an unbeaten Olympic medallist, was also exactly on 175lb.

A huge heavyweight clash sees the gargantuan Zhilei Zhang tackle unbeaten dangerman Agit Kabayel.

Kabayel, who has a consistent knack for springing upsets, weighed 241lb. Zhang was far larger at 287lb 5oz.

A fantastically matched fight sees Israil Madrimov (152lb 1oz) take on talented American Vergil Ortiz (153lb 1oz).

Britain's Hamzah Sheeraz (159lb) once again successfully boiled his towering frame down to the middleweight limit. He challenges Carlos Adames (158lb 1oz) for the WBC world title on Saturday's bill.

Another short-notice replacement, Josh Padley came in only this week to challenge WBC lightweight world champion Shakur Stevenson.

The Doncaster electrician gallantly accepted this surprise assignment. But at 134lb he cleared the first hurdle of making weight. But he will have a mountain to climb against the brilliantly skilful Stevenson, already a three-weight world champion, who was 134lb 1oz.

Usyk next for Dubois?

Speaking during an interview on Friday, Oleksandr Usyk had outlined his willingness to fight Dubois having already previously knocked out the IBF champion.

"Done!" Warren told Sky Sports in response.

"Where are you Alex [Krassyuk, Usyk's promoter]? Tell me where he is.

"I'll go and take the contract round now."

Warren added that Dubois is eyeing a return to the ring in three months following his setback in Saudi Arabia.

"Daniel wasn't feeling good. He was given some medication and told to wait overnight," said Warren of Dubois' situation.

"He didn't feel any better. The Board of Control got to see him and immediately said he can't fight. He was absolutely gutted - so much so he said why did we call the doctor?

"This is boxing at the highest level. You can't let guys go into significant fights like this if they are not right.

"Daniel will go away, get himself fit and he'll be out again in three months' time. We'll work out who that's going to be."

