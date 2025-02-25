Chris Eubank Jr slaps Conor Benn with an egg during face-off in press conference ahead of April 26 clash

Chris Eubank Jr lashed out at Conor Benn at the end of an explosive press conference between the pair ahead of their April 26 showdown.

Eubank Jr and Benn went head-to-head in front of the cameras ahead of their long-awaited British battle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this April, two and a half years on from when the rivals were due to clash.

The pair traded insults at each other during a 40-minute press conference in Manchester, with Benn and Eubank Jr continuing to exchange words at each other when the pair faced off.

Eubank Jr turned his face as his opponent talked directly into his ear, before slapping an egg in Benn's face and sparking a melee that led to the pair being separated by security.

Benn reacted to the incident on social media, where he posted: "That's the only shot you'll land on me you f****** p****. Two rounds you are finished @ChrisEubankJr."

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

