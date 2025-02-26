Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn: Planned face-off cancelled but Thursday's press conference set to go ahead

Chris Eubank Jr's planned face-off with Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been cancelled amid security concerns after chaotic scenes at Tuesday's press conference.

Plans were being discussed for Eubank and Benn to go head-to-head on Wednesday at the football ground, which is hosting the grudge fight on April 26.

But this pre-fight event has been axed after Eubank Jr slapped an egg into the face of Benn at the end of the press conference in Manchester.

A second press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is planned to go ahead on Thursday with additional security being drafted in to try to avoid a further confrontation between the fighters.

But Eubank Jr could face disciplinary action from the British Boxing Board of Control.

The governing body said in a statement: "The British Boxing Board of Control is aware of the incident at yesterday's press conference in Manchester for the Chris Eubank Jnr. v Conor Benn contest on 26th April 2025 and are dealing with the matter in accordance with its regulations."

Benn's promoter Eddie Hearn has raised concerns about the pair clashing again later this week.

"I don't know if we can do Thursday's press conference, I've got to be honest with you, because it will be attack on sight," said Hearn.

"It won't be 'have a sleep and calm down'. It's one-upmanship. 'You've [Eubank] slapped me [Benn] and I couldn't get to you'.

"From my point of view, it's unacceptable but the game is the game.

"But if you want to play those games then the fun really begins now and it might not be the fun that people want.

"I could not let Conor Benn anywhere near Chris Eubank Jr. I could not let Nigel Benn anywhere near Chris Eubank Jr. Whether that changes in 48 hours, we'll have to see. But these two need to be kept apart and they cannot be anywhere near each other.

"You're talking about Conor Benn who is a hot-headed kid and you're talking about the old school. You're talking about Nigel Benn."

Boxxer CEO Ben Shalom, who promotes Eubank, said: "I think that was too far at the end. I didn't know what was. I watched it back, it's obviously an egg.

"Chris is uncontrollable in that situation.

"He does what he wants, he thinks what he wants. He's his own man and if he feels he's going to do something, he's going to do something and as I say, too far for me."