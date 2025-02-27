Anthony Joshua does not want rematch with 'menace' Joseph Parker, says promoter

Anthony Joshua knows the 'menace' of Joseph Parker and will not want a rematch, says the New Zealander's promoter David Higgins.

Joshua was watching from ringside as Parker produced a ruthless knockout victory over Martin Bakole, who stepped in as a replacement opponent after Daniel Dubois was ruled out through illness.

Parker's promoter Higgins believes the Dubois vs Parker fight might not be rescheduled, but has raised doubts about whether Joshua will instead take a rematch with the Kiwi.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn discusses who could be next for AJ when he returns after losing to Daniel Dubois last year

"Joe would jump in with AJ in heartbeat but I reckon AJ wouldn't take the fight," Higgins told Sky Sports. That's my view.

"I think AJ is a nice guy and he's had a good career but I think in recent times he hasn't looked comfortable in the ring, particularly in that last fight. He didn't want to be there.

"The way that Joseph is fighting, it would be a very risky call by him and his handlers to jump in the ring with Parker. Most boxers take the lower risk option, except for Joseph Parker. He takes the highest risk and the toughest option."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Johnny Nelson believes that Joseph Parker could face Anthony Joshua again after his victory against Martin Bakole. You can watch Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 live on Sky Sports Box Office

Parker was beaten on points by Joshua in their first fight in 2018, but the former WBO world champion is enjoying the most impressive spell of his career, with recent wins over Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang and Bakole.

"I think fight by fight, the last three, Joseph is establishing more credibility, more menace and fight by fight, they will all be going, 'This fighter is dangerous.'

"After the other day, they'll all be going, 'He really is dangerous."

"We'll see what happens next. We'll wait and see what the Saudi authorities and Queensberry offer next and we'll go from there.

"Joseph would like to get back in the ring as soon as possible. Four months. He doesn't mess around, he just wants to keep going.

"Anywhere, it would be ideal in the summer."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joseph Parker says he wants to be a world champion again after stopping Martin Bakole in the second round of their heavyweight clash. You can watch Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 live on Sky Sports Box Office

The WBO announced Parker as the mandatory challenger for Oleksandr Usyk after his win over Martin Bakole.

But Usyk, who has confirmed that he will retire after two more fights, is expected to take a rematch against Dubois for the undisputed world heavyweight titles.

"I think that [unification] makes sense, because unification establishes the no 1 boxer," said Higgins.

"That's the way it should be. As much as we'd like the Dubois fight next, I think unification is good for the sport and I would expect that to happen.

"There would be a lot of money and there's a lot of glory, but egos and politics get in the way.

"If it falls over, Joseph will be front of the queue to fight either Dubois or Usyk and would happily come to the ring with either of them in two months' time."