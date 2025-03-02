Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price winner will be on course for undisputed world championship fight

Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price collide in a major world title unification on Friday March 7.

They fight for Jonas' IBF and WBC welterweight titles and Price's WBA championship at the Royal Albert Hall, live on Sky Sports.

This all-British showdown is a key moment for both Jonas and Price in their respective careers.

Victory will also put the unified champion on course for an undisputed clash with the Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan winner. Mayer puts the WBO 147lb world title on the line against Britain's Ryan later this month.

"I'll hold three world titles. I'll beat Jonas. Who's next? Mayer? Sandy? Anyone. I beat everyone at 147lb," declared Price on the new episode of Behind The Ropes, available now on Sky Sports.

"I can be one of the greatest-ever female boxers to come out of not just Britain, but the world."

Jonas may be 40 years old and has already been a two-weight unified world champion, but she has no intention of letting Price end her career on March 7.

"That's what she says," Jonas said on Behind The Ropes. "There is still a hunger and a desire and a motivation that burns inside me.

"You keep moving the target to see if you can still get it. And so far I haven't missed."

She wants to be remembered as "the girl who never gave up. The girl who kept going. The girl who got there in the end".

'Undisputed has to be next'

BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom believes the Jonas-Price and Mayer-Ryan victors must fight each other to become the undisputed welterweight world champion.

"I think it has to be," Shalom told Sky Sports. "There's one belt on the other side. So I think the winner of Sandy and Mikaela is going to be queuing up and the winner of this is going to want to clean out the whole division.

"For me [it's] the best division in women's boxing right now, a lot of fighters in and around the weight as well. There are some great, great fights, there'll be some great, great defences for Natasha and Lauren, whoever comes through.

"For me this is the two best in the division, it really is. I think Natasha's proven that now over the past couple of years and Lauren Price is just a phenomenal talent. I'm really excited."

Watch Natasha Jonas fight Lauren Price at the Royal Albert Hall live on Sky Sports on Friday March 7.