Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price: Fight date, UK time, location, undercard, ring walks, how to watch or stream with Sky Sports

British rivals Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price meet in a three-belt world title unification on Friday March 7, headlining a major all women's card at the Royal Albert Hall live on Sky Sports. Here's what you need to know...

When is Jonas-Price and where to watch it?

Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price meet in their much anticipated clash on Friday March 7.

The British rivals both came through their own world title fights in December to set up this clash.

They meet in the headline event on a major all women's card that can be watched live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 7pm.

Main event ring walks are expected at around 10pm.

What are they fighting for?

Natasha Jonas unified the WBC and IBF welterweight world titles when she beat Ivana Habazin in her last fight. She will put both of those championships on the line against Price, whose WBA 147lb world title is also at stake.

Although Price is an Olympic gold medallist and already a professional world champion, she is only at an early stage of her pro career. For her, Jonas represents the opportunity to catapult herself to a new level and take a key step towards her dream of fighting for the undisputed world title.

In contrast Jonas at 40 years old is coming towards the end of her professional career. But she is looking to enhance her legacy, pick up another signature victory and win yet more world titles.

Where are they fighting?

They box at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday on what is set to be a historic occasion.

In recent years boxing cards have been few and far between at the Albert Hall but it is an august venue in the sport.

Boxing was first held there in 1918 and some of the greatest fighters in the history of the sport have competed there, including Georges Carpentier, Muhammad Ali and Henry Cooper. (Notorious London gangsters, the Kray twins also boxed there.)

In the 1990s Marco Antonio Barrera, Naseem Hamed, Lennox Lewis and Frank Bruno all boxed there, as did Ricky Hatton (who will be in Chloe Watson's corner on Friday) early in his career.

Who else is on the card?

On the eve of International Women's Day, the bill on Friday March 7 is a major all women's boxing card.

The chief support will be Caroline Dubois putting her WBC lightweight world title on the line against No 1 contender, South Korea's aggressive Bo Mi Re Shin.

Olympic bronze medallist Karriss Artingstall fights world title challenger and amateur rival Raven Chapman for the first British women's featherweight title.

Chloe Watson, who is trained by Ricky Hatton and went to the same school as her inspiration Natasha Jonas, makes a European title defence against Jasmina Zapotoczna.

Cindy Ngamba makes her professional debut against Kirstie Bavington. Ngamba became the first member of the refugee team to win an Olympic medal when she secured middleweight bronze at Paris 2024.

Bavington though, who won the European welterweight title in her last fight, will be a good opponent for a first pro contest.

The full televised card is as follows:

Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price (WBC, IBF and WBA welterweight world titles)

Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin (WBC lightweight world title)

Karriss Artingstall vs Raven Chapman (British featherweight title)

Chloe Watson vs Jasmina Zapotoczna (European flyweight title)

Cindy Ngamba vs Kirstie Bavington

What they say?

Lauren Price said: "When I turned professional after becoming Olympic champion, I wanted to create greatness. This fight, a big all-British unification clash, Wales vs England with three world titles on the line, will help cement my legacy and show that I am No 1 in the division.

"I believe I'm too young, too quick and too good for Natasha Jonas and I will be bringing the belts back home to Wales with me."

Natasha Jonas said: "Lauren Price has a lot of hype around her but I believe this fight is going to be a step too far for her. I've been in big fights, I've fought world champions and Olympic medallists, but she's never faced anyone like me as a pro.

"She keeps on saying these things. But you're putting pressure on yourself to back it up."

What could be next for the Jonas-Price winner?

Both have spoken of their desire to become the undisputed world champion.

The winner of Jonas-Price will hold three of the four major world titles at welterweight. The fourth, the WBO championship, is held by America's Mikaela Mayer, who was edged out by Jonas on a narrow decision early in 2024.

Mayer is fighting later on this month. On March 30 in Las Vegas she rematches Britain's Sandy Ryan, another bitter rival.

The winner of Mayer-Ryan would be a natural fight to make for the Jonas-Price victor.

