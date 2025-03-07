Karriss Artingstall drops Raven Chapman to win first British women's featherweight championship

Karriss Artingstall defeated Raven Chapman to win the inaugural British women’s featherweight championship.

In the best performance of her professional career, the Olympic bronze medallist took a unanimous decision win over an old amateur rival.

Artingstall had beaten her in the unpaid code but Chapman was the more advanced professional, who'd challenged Skye Nicolson for the WBC world title last year.

The bout began tentatively as Artingstall steered herself through the opening round looking to establish her southpaw jab.

Chapman timed her rushes, doubling up the right hand to sneak those hits through.

She continued her bustling attacks in the second round, only for Artingstall to send a booming cross slicing down into her chin. That toppled Chapman over on to the seat of her shorts where she took a count.

Image: Chapman maintained her aggression but it wouldn't be enough

Artingstall continued to blast her left down, rattling Chapman. But a stubborn professional, Chapman managed to regroup. She worked her uppercut in as she sought to dissuade Artingstall and remained active as Artingstall slowed up in the later round.

But the heavy left hand was a shot Artingstall used well to torment Chapman, banging it down heavily when Chapman left herself exposed.

She won a clear decision for all three judges, 98-91, 97-92 and 96-93.

Jasmina Zapotoczna dethroned Chloe Watson, edging her out on a split decision to win the European flyweight title.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the European flyweight title fight between Chloe Watson and Jasmina Zapotoczna

Regular sparring partners, the two fighters knew each other well and the fight was finely balanced between the pair.

Birkenhead's Watson advanced with her gloves high and aggression concentrated on Zapotoczna. She whipped in backhand uppercuts from the first round and began to dash her right through, looking to catch out Zapotoczna and bank early rounds.

She tagged the challenger on the ropes and kept active as she lobbed punches straight through the middle.

Image: Zapotoczna edged out Watson to win the European title (Photo: Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER)

Zapotoczna kept her composure as she retreated and backing off slung long punches into Watson, intercepting the champion as Watson looked to press forward and attack up close.

With deft shot selection Zapotoczna marshalled Watson more effectively in the bout's second half, gradually building momentum of her own.

Watson still finished strongly, driving for Zapotoczna as she landed a good hook of the jab and planted a cross into the body.

But it didn't prove enough to swing the decision her way. One judge scored it 97-93 for Watson, but the other two both scored for Zapotoczna 96-95.

Francesca Hennessy dominated Gemma Ruegg to open the show at the Royal Albert Hall.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Fran Hennessy's clash with Gemma Ruegg from the Royal Albert Hall

She took measure of Ruegg, worring her with left hook. A clash of heads left Ruegg with a nasty swelling on her forehead but it was Hennessy's skillset causing most of her problems.

The boxer from Sevenoaks landed quick combinations and teed off on Ruegg at times, as well as shimmying away with her gloves low and the crowd cheering on her work.

A hard countering right caught Ruegg flush and Hennessy cruised to an 80-72 points win over eight rounds.

