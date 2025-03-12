Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois rematch could take place at Wembley stadium for undisputed heavyweight title

Oleksandr Usyk could take on Daniel Dubois in an undisputed heavyweight world title fight next - and Wembley Stadium is an option for the blockbuster rematch.

Ukraine's unified world titlist Usyk defeated Tyson Fury in May of last year to become boxing's first undisputed heavyweight world champion in 25 years, the first since Lennox Lewis and the first of the four-belt era.

But his commitment to a rematch with Fury meant he could not make a mandatory defence of the IBF title against Britain's Dubois.

That saw him vacate the belt and Dubois was upgraded from IBF Interim titlist to full world champion.

Dubois defended that title when he knocked out former champion Anthony Joshua in front of a sold-out Wembley Stadium in September.

In December the IBF holder was ringside to see Usyk defend his unified WBC, WBO and WBA belts when he outscored Fury in their rematch.

After the result was announced, Dubois stormed into the ring to demand his own fight with Usyk.

Talks are ongoing for Usyk to meet Dubois in a second undisputed heavyweight world title fight and Wembley Stadium in London could host the event.

Alexander Krassyuk, Usyk's promoter, told Sky Sports: "We are now working on this fight [Usyk vs Dubois II], Wembley as one of the options."

Dubois challenged Usyk in 2023, losing inside nine rounds but only after sending Usyk to the canvas with a blow that the referee ruled low. Dubois and his team still consider that decision unfair and the British heavyweight wants his chance at revenge.

Dubois was due to make a defence of his IBF title against Joseph Parker in February, but an illness forced him to withdraw from that bout.

But that would have been a voluntary defence and there are no impediments to him going straight into an undisputed championship fight.

Calling for the Usyk rematch, Dubois previously told Sky Sports he wanted to "run it back".

"My next fight I'm working towards, I'm ready for it now," he insisted of Usyk.

"I've got to be even better than I was against AJ. That was just what it was at the time. A special moment but I need to be even better than I was.

"Still the kingslayer. I'm the man that beat the man. Bring them on."

