Kenshiro Teraji scores last-round stoppage to win thrilling WBC and WBA flyweight unification against Seigo Yuri Akui

Kenshiro Teraji came through a thrilling contest with Seigo Yuri Akui to unify the WBC and WBA flyweight world titles.

At the historic Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, Teraji scored a stunning stoppage victory in the last round.

The opening rounds were close but in the third Akui backed up Teraji with his right hand.

Teraji, the WBC titlist going in, redoubled his efforts in the next round but Akui made his physicality tell in the fifth.

Akui put combinations together well, yet the action continued to flow back and forth between them.

Teraji needed to come on strong in the later rounds and he did so. Akui responded, targeting the body.

Image: Kenshiro Teraji celebrates after adding the WBA title to the WBC world flyweight championship he already held

Teraji piled on the pressure in the final round, sensing he needed a knockout. He was trailing for two of the judges. He hurt Akui and put together a combination that, once Akui appeared to sag at the knees, prompted the referee to step in and end the contest.

It was Teraji's 18th consecutive world title appearance, a staggering eight-year run that included two light-flyweight title reigns as well.

On the undercard WBO flyweight world champion Anthony Olascuaga completed a successful second title defence against former two-weight world champion Hiroto Kyoguchi, winning by unanimous decision.

Japan's Shokichi Iwata succumbed to Puerto Rico's Rene Santiago, losing a unanimous decision and the WBO light-flyweight strap.

There was an uncomfortable moment when the referee accidentally raised Iwata's hand, but Santiago was correctly announced as the winner.

