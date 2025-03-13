 Skip to content

Kenshiro Teraji scores last-round stoppage to win thrilling WBC and WBA flyweight unification against Seigo Yuri Akui

Kenshiro Teraji and Seigo Yuri Akui went toe-to-toe in an all-action WBA and WBC world flyweight title unification at the historic Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo; Teraji, sensing he needed the finish, forced a final round stoppage after a thrilling fight

Thursday 13 March 2025 17:37, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the incredible battle between Kenshiro Teraji and Seigo Yuri Akui for the WBC and WBA flyweight world titles

Kenshiro Teraji came through a thrilling contest with Seigo Yuri Akui to unify the WBC and WBA flyweight world titles.

At the historic Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, Teraji scored a stunning stoppage victory in the last round.

The opening rounds were close but in the third Akui backed up Teraji with his right hand.

Teraji, the WBC titlist going in, redoubled his efforts in the next round but Akui made his physicality tell in the fifth.

Akui put combinations together well, yet the action continued to flow back and forth between them.

Teraji needed to come on strong in the later rounds and he did so. Akui responded, targeting the body.

Kenshiro Teraji (Ken Shiro) of Japan reacts after winning WBA, WBC World Flyweight Championship Unification match against Yuri Akui Masago of Japan at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo on March 13, 2025. Japanese Kenshiro Teraji won the match by TKO to claim the title. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )
Image: Kenshiro Teraji celebrates after adding the WBA title to the WBC world flyweight championship he already held

Teraji piled on the pressure in the final round, sensing he needed a knockout. He was trailing for two of the judges. He hurt Akui and put together a combination that, once Akui appeared to sag at the knees, prompted the referee to step in and end the contest.

Also See:

It was Teraji's 18th consecutive world title appearance, a staggering eight-year run that included two light-flyweight title reigns as well.

On the undercard WBO flyweight world champion Anthony Olascuaga completed a successful second title defence against former two-weight world champion Hiroto Kyoguchi, winning by unanimous decision.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Referee Benjamin Rodriguez misunderstood the boxing announcer in Tokyo and raised the hand of Shokichi Iwata instead of Rene Santiago

Japan's Shokichi Iwata succumbed to Puerto Rico's Rene Santiago, losing a unanimous decision and the WBO light-flyweight strap.

There was an uncomfortable moment when the referee accidentally raised Iwata's hand, but Santiago was correctly announced as the winner.

Watch Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan live on Sky Sports on March 30.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW