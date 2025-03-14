Oleksandr Usyk should fight Joseph Parker before Daniel Dubois, says Johnny Nelson

Oleksandr Usyk, the unified WBA, WBC and WBO heavyweight world champion, should fight Joseph Parker before IBF titlist Daniel Dubois, says Sky Sports expert Johnny Nelson.

The cards have been laid out in front of him - you've got Daniel Dubois, you've got Joseph Parker.

If I was their team, I'd look at Daniel Dubois and think we've proved that now. He's beat him. Dubois is down as the IBF champion but we've crossed that bridge, we've dealt with it.

And they know Daniel's dangerous. He's riding a high, he's got more confidence now. Daniel hurt Usyk in their fight.

Then Joseph Parker comes along. He's a scalp that Usyk's not had. I think that's the option they'll take. Because as long as Daniel keeps winning, why could it not happen after that?

So even though we may have our wishlist and say let's see Daniel get in with him again, I believe that business-wise if I was Usyk, that's the path that I'd go. I'd go Parker, I'd go Dubois. That's how I'd look at it.

You've got to remember this, whoever Usyk's boxed once, he beats them better the second time around. Because he's downloaded the blueprint. He's never boxed Joseph Parker. He's boxed Daniel Dubois. He knows how to deal with him. So that's a bridge he can cross whenever he wants to. He's in the driving seat.

Daniel Dubois jumped in and tried to mug the victory over Tyson Fury and Usyk kind of put him in place. He said we'll fight, you take your time. Nobody's going to rush him. He's a guy that's left a trail of devastation here in the UK. So don't be surprised by that being the outcome, Parker then Dubois.

He deserves it because it was Daniel Dubois that pulled out of their fight, not Joseph Parker, and it was Daniel Dubois that put himself out of line for it.

Daniel Dubois - as long as he wins his next fight and as long Usyk wins against Parker, which I expect him to - that fight against Usyk will always happen.

Dubois should fight AJ first

Daniel Dubois, if he wants to surprise us with a big announcement - he's fighting Anthony Joshua.

That's the only person Anthony Joshua should be talking about fighting to redeem himself. Because Tyson Fury's taken himself off the dance floor. So in reality for Anthony Joshua it should be Daniel Dubois.

If Daniel Dubois is not fighting Usyk next, why wouldn't it be Anthony Joshua? He's not injured, there's no issue why he shouldn't fight him. There's no argument why and that's on the table. It would be a big fight.

Common sense would say Anthony Joshua against Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker against Oleksandr Usyk. And then we'll see who's left standing at the end.