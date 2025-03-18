Claressa Shields clear to box after suspension lifted | 'She's a clean athlete,' says promoter Dmitry Salita

Claressa Shields has had her suspension lifted by the Michigan Unarmed Combat Commission after she tested positive for marijuana.

The 30-year-old multi-weight world champion returned a positive "oral fluid sample" for the banned substance after her win over Danielle Perkins on February 3 in Michigan.

Marijuana is banned in-competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

With the suspension lifted Shields is now free to box, though may possibly still face some "enforcement action".

Dmitry Salita, Shields' promoter, told Sky Sports: "Claressa Shields is a clean athlete whose career - from Olympic champion to multi-division world champion - has been nothing short of historic.

"She has always been dedicated to the highest level of integrity, professionalism, and excellence in the sport.

"Claressa Shields has always been a disciplined, dedicated, and professional athlete. We are pleased that the situation has been resolved and that her name has been cleared.

"She remains focused on continuing to make history and elevate women's boxing to new heights."

Shields feels vindicated now. "Officially unsuspended," she wrote on social media. "But y'all a little quiet. Y'all was real loud about me supposedly smoking marijuana and being suspended. No worries. And still an undisputed heavyweight champ."