Callum Smith eyes Badou Jack, Anthony Yarde and Anfield dream fight after Joshua Buatsi thriller

Callum Smith would welcome leaping up to cruiserweight to challenge Badou Jack for his WBC world title.

Smith, a former WBA super-middleweight world titlist, defeated Joshua Buatsi in a thrilling fight last month.

That victory secured Smith a WBO interim belt, putting him in prime position to challenge for a world championship in his second division.

But he could be tempted to move up even higher in weight and fight Jack for the WBC title at 200lbs.

"I'd love the Badou Jack fight," Smith told Sky Sports. "It's a fight that I would take given the opportunity.

"I don't class myself as a fully-fledged cruiserweight but I don't class him as one either. I think it's definitely a fight I would consider if it can be made."

Smith's goal is to become a two-weight world champion and boxing for a 175lb title is a more immediate opportunity - whether that is challenging undisputed light-heavy champ Dmitry Bivol, boxing for a vacant belt or being elevated from interim to full world champion.

Having boxed Bivol 13 years ago when they were amateurs, Smith would welcome a professional contest with the new undisputed champion.

"He's the man in the division," Smith said. "We're waiting to see what he's going to do with his future. He's got all the belts so he's going to get a handful of mandatories.

"He's going to go with the fight that makes the most sense for himself financially, whether it's the trilogy [with Artur Beterbiev] or [a fight with WBC mandatory David] Benavidez. He's got the IBF mandatory, I'll be his WBO mandatory. He's got a lot of options himself."

Smith still harbours his dream of fighting at Anfield in his home city of Liverpool.

"Timing has lot to do with it," he said. "I know a lot has to align for it to be able to happen.

"It probably needs the right fight, the right undercard, everything's got to fit for it to be able to work.

"That is the ultimate goal and not just for myself, probably every Liverpool fighter."

Another Briton, Anthony Yarde could also be a potential opponent for Smith.

"If it's a world title fight, then it makes sense," Smith said. "I believe I'm one of the best light-heavyweights in the world and certainly the best light-heavyweight in Britain. Beating Buatsi proved that and if I have to beat Yarde to prove that again, then I'd certainly do that."

The battle with Buatsi will surely be a runaway contender for one of the best fights of 2025.

"It was a fast-paced fight, and we both put a lot into round six, so, from the second half of the fight, I was running on grit and determination," Smith reflected. "The next day I felt like I'd been run over. My muscles and body were sore. My eye was sore.

"But it's a little bit easier when you've won and you feel like that."

He added: "I think a rematch would probably be a bit of a similar fight.

"I'm sure the fans would probably want to see it again. Me, I'm not in a rush to do it again, I don't think he would be either!"