Oleksandr Usyk could take Daniel Dubois undisputed championship fight before Joseph Parker WBO mandatory defence

Oleksandr Usyk could fight Daniel Dubois in an undisputed title clash despite being ordered to face Joseph Parker by the WBO.

Usyk has been told to make a mandatory defence of the WBO heavyweight title against Interim titlist Parker.

But Ukraine's unified heavyweight champion could go into an undisputed clash with IBF titlist Dubois before having to honour that mandatory commitment as the WBO can be petitioned to 'stay' the mandatory defence until after a unification, and its Championship Committee would have to make a final decision.

WBO president Gustavo Olivieri told Sky Sports: "The WBO ordered the enforcement of its mandatory in the heavyweight division, Usyk-Parker, to be discharged accordingly."

But he added: "Not withstanding the foregoing, if a petition is lodged with the WBO requesting that the mandatory be 'stayed' until the unification takes place, that is a decision to be rendered by the Championship Committee.

"Per the discretion conferred to the Committee by our governing regulations, such request may be granted."

Usyk unified all four of the major heavyweight world titles when he won his first fight with Tyson Fury in May of last year.

Usyk defended the WBO, WBC and WBA championships when he beat Fury in their December rematch. But taking that fight meant he could not make a mandatory defence of the IBF belt, which Britain's Dubois picked up and retained with his knockout victory over Anthony Joshua.

An illness forced Dubois out of his February fight with Joseph Parker. The New Zealander still fought last month, knocking out late-notice super sub Martin Bakole in two rounds. Parker remains the WBO's Interim titlist and is in the frame for his shot at the full world title.

But a successful petition could see Dubois get a fight with Usyk - for the undisputed heavyweight world championship - before Parker.

Dubois did lose to Usyk in 2023. But his trainer Don Charles is convinced that his fighter is now ready for the rematch.

"When you're holding one of the titles, he's got the IBF heavyweight belt, so you have to be able to take on all comers and that's where we're at," Charles told Sky Sports.

"He's a champion, a world champion, Daniel Dubois. We're in the business of fighting. So long as it makes sense, then yeah."

Wembley Stadium has been under consideration as a potential venue for Usyk-Dubois 2. Alexander Krassyuk, Usyk's promoter, previously told Sky Sports: "We are now working on this fight [Usyk vs Dubois II], Wembley as one of the options."