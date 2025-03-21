Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois is 'boxing's biggest fight' and Joseph Parker would face winner, says Frank Warren

The Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois rematch would be "the biggest fight" that can be made in boxing today and Joseph Parker would be in pole position to challenge the victor.

Usyk is the unified WBO, WBA and WBC world heavyweight champion coming off two victories over Tyson Fury. Dubois, who picked up the IBF belt Usyk vacated, knocked out Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium last September.

Dubois could return to Wembley this summer to fight Usyk in the Ukrainian's second undisputed heavyweight title fight.

"We're working at this moment on what his next fight will be," promoter Frank Warren told Sky Sports.

"He's got some options there but the fight I'd love to see happen would be him against Usyk. For obvious reasons: the four belts on the line, the controversy of the first fight and the fact that, in my opinion, Daniel's come on and become a different fighter over the last 18 months or so.

"We're having talks with a couple of people at the moment. It's something that's being explored and hopefully it may lead to something."

Dubois challenged Usyk in 2023. He was ultimately stopped but a punch from Dubois that was judged low did see the champion hit the deck. Warren still disputes that ruling.

"That four minute respite he got was ridiculous," he said of Usyk. "There was a lot of controversy, one way or another.

"Whether it's Riyadh or Wembley, it is the biggest fight in boxing, and if it's at Wembley it'll sell out.

"I prefer it to be in the summer, for obvious reasons. It's an open-air show."

Dubois was on course to box New Zealand's Parker last month but a sudden sickness forced the Briton out 48 hours before the bout was due to take place.

It means Dubois has been out of the ring since September. Nevertheless, Warren would still tip him to defeat Usyk.

"It is a shame [missing out on the Parker fight]. But he's very confident, he feels that this is his time. He's shown the world what he's all about," Warren said. "He's been the busiest heavyweight out there at that level and fought the best opponents.

"I think he will [beat Usyk], if we can do it."

Parker is the next mandatory challenger in line to fight Usyk. But the unified champion could find greater allure in boxing Dubois for the undisputed crown.

Warren explained: "He's got three belts, Oleksandr, and the WBO is his next mandatory defence.

"They've already put it out that for their mandatory, who is Joe Parker, we've got to start negotiations. The only two things that will stop that fight from happening are 1) if [Usyk] vacates the title, and 2) if he has a unification fight against Daniel.

"The money fight has got to be Daniel. That's the truth of the matter. Nothing against Joe.

"Joe has done well to get himself where he is. Joe's in a fabulous position. He's the mandatory. So if that [Usyk-Dubois] fight were to go ahead and somebody's then got the four belts, he's the first one in. It's a good position."