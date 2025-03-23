Anthony Joshua can walk straight into major fight despite injury setback, says Frank Warren

Anthony Joshua should not rush his recovery from an injury as he can "walk straight in" to a major fight, says promoter Frank Warren.

Joshua has been absent from the ring since a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September and his promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed that the former world champion needs eight weeks to recover from a 'minor setback' in training.

Tyson Fury is currently retired, scuppering plans for a blockbuster battle with Joshua, while a rematch with Dubois is also on hold as Britain's IBF champion is targeting an undisputed world title fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

But Warren, who promotes Fury and Dubois, told Sky Sports: "We're making these fights happen.

"All I know is whatever they advise him [Joshua], the majority of the heavyweights are with us.

"That door has been taken off the hinges, just walk straight in and we'll make it.

"I understand something was going on [with an injury]. For him there's no rush, he's there and he'll decide in his own time what he wants to do.

"I'm sure his team will support him wholeheartedly whatever his decision is."

Warren also works closely with an array of heavyweight contenders such as Joseph Parker, the WBO interim champion, Agit Kabayel, the WBC interim champion, Fabio Wardley, who is lined up for a WBA title fight.

World title opportunities could emerge, with Usyk suggesting he will retire after two more fights.

But at the age of 35, Joshua has faced questions about the longevity of his successful career.

"That's his choice [about retirement], said Warren.

"He's been a great servant for British boxing, two-time world champion, filling venues up, was on the crest of a wave for a long time and in fact looked on the crest of a wave until he fought Daniel.

"He had three good wins under his belt."