Skye Nicolson shocked by Tiara Brown on home soil and loses WBC featherweight title in Sydney
New WBC World Champion Tiara Brown stuns Skye Nicolson in Sydney; Nicolson's defeat is the first as a professional; On the same card, George Kambosos Jr overcame a troublesome cut to defeat dangerous underdog Jake Wyllie
Saturday 22 March 2025 15:12, UK
Skye Nicolson suffered her first defeat as a professional after losing her WBC World Featherweight Championship title in a shock split-decision defeat to Tiara Brown.
The American upset Nicolson as the co-Main Event in Sydney, edging a tight contest after the 10-round battle was scored 96-94, 94-96 and 97-93 by the judges.
Nicolson started brightly in front of her home fans, but Brown swiftly forced the fight up close, managing to engineer her path to her first world title triumph.
The pair had been embroiled in a lively build-up throughout the week - and it was the undefeated American (19-0, 11 KOs) who eventually celebrated by winning the famous green and gold strap on away soil, with Nicolson, now 12-1, succumbing to her first professional setback.
"I thought it could have gone either way and I was surprised by the last scorecard, especially being an Australian judge," Matchroom Boxing chief Eddie Hearn said.
"However, it was always a 6-4 fight. And I don't think anyone could have any complaints though because it was a fight that could have gone either way. Skye made the mistake of fighting Tiara's fight tonight.
"I thought she won the last two rounds, but you must give the credit to Tiara Brown who got the job done on away soil. We'd love the WBC to give us a chance back but it's Tiara's night and she deserves it."
Karriss Artingstall - who won the British women's featherweight championship earlier this month - had previously indicated plans to tempt Skye Nicolson into a unification fight before the end of 2025, although the Australian's loss is a setback for those hopes.
Speaking about her victory, Brown said: "My composure and the pressure won me the fight.
"She [Nicolson] was holding a bit but this is boxing. My options right now are good. Right now I want to go and eat some cupcakes and some ice cream! All power be to God. Shout out to my coach and my team. And shout out to Eddie [Hearn] - without him, I wouldn't be here."
Kambosos Jr demands world title shot after home victory
George Kambosos Jr overcame a troublesome cut to defeat dangerous underdog Jake 'The Machine' Wyllie - and put IBF World Super-Lightweight Champion Richardson Hitchins on notice - with a hard-fought unanimous points victory.
Headlining in his hometown for the first time in over eight years, the 'Ferocious' former Undisputed Lightweight king introduced himself to the 140lb division in style as he displayed his elite level class throughout, winning the scorecards at 117-111, 117-111 and 115-113.
Australian National Champion Wyllie, who stepped in to replace injured original opponent Daud Yordan at under a week's notice, did incredibly well to stand-toe-to-toe with the former Undisputed Lightweight king and revelled in his 'Rocky' moment.
It wasn't the statement victory Kambosos Jr wanted, but he made his intentions clear that he wants a world title shot next by calling out IBF holder Hitchins.
"It was a good war," Kambosos Jr said. "He's a tough kid. I always knew he was going to be prepared. He's the best domestic guy at 140lb and he has a lot more to give in his future. Good on him. He had five days' notice, but so did I. It was a hell of a fight.
"I would have loved to put him away. But credit to him. A win is a win, and we move on to what comes next. Sh**-chins won't fight nowhere near as hard as him [Jake Wyllie]. Hitchins, let's go! I want to fight you to-to-toe. I know Hitchins is a tip-tap kind of guy and he will try and hit and run. I'm a warrior.
"Eddie [Hearn], let's do it. I'm all in and I want to fight the best of the best. If Hitchins is your best guy, then let him fight toe-to-toe with me. End of June? Bring it on."