Mikaela Mayer's former coach Kay Koroma responds to training camp feud: 'She made it personal'

Mikaela Mayer's former trainer Kay Koroma, now the new coach of her fierce rival Sandy Ryan, has issued a stinging rebuke to the WBO welterweight world champion.

Mayer defeated Ryan last year to win the WBO belt and will rematch the Briton in Las Vegas this weekend, live on Sky Sports Action in the early hours of Sunday morning.

An angry feud erupted between Mayer and Ryan over the latter 'stealing' her coach when she joined Koroma's training set-up.

Mayer condemned Ryan for working with her trainer, a move that prompted Mayer to leave the gym and bring in a new coach.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mayer and Ryan face off as the former defends the WBO welterweight title in a rematch in Las Vegas

Koroma denied he had betrayed Mayer's trust. "She can say whatever she wants, that 'I left her'. I've known Sandy Ryan the same amount of time I've known Mikaela Mayer. I've been in Sandy Ryan's life forever. I never wanted them to fight each other," the trainer told Sky Sports.

Koroma insisted: "Here's the Don King of Mikaela Mayer, and this is what I want everyone to hear, Mikaela Mayer wanted to make the fight happen. She did it. The only way she could make the fight happen, truth be told, is to get rid of me. I didn't see them fighting.

"She made the fight happen. She became a promoter."

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The dispute between the camps remains bitter. "They're saying this is business but you made it personal," Koroma told Mayer. "I'm not going to fall into the same trap as you. Grow up.

"It brought out the real you. It brought out how you really felt about me. It's not about someone 'stole' your coach. It's about respect at the end of the day. You never heard me go on anything, Twitter or anything, and talk bad about Mikaela Mayer, her team, coach Al [Mitchell], or anybody. No. Because why? Those people I felt like they were my folks.

"It's about dignity and respect. Respect me because I respect you."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ryan and Mayer exchanged insults following their face-off ahead of their rematch in Las Vegas this weekend

Mayer beat Ryan by majority decision after an exciting 12-round clash at the Madison Square Garden Theatre in New York last September.

But the controversy ahead of their contest was heightened when Ryan was doused with paint by a mysterious attacker on her way to the venue.

Koroma is convinced that led to Ryan's defeat. "She's coming here as the world champion, show her some respect," he said. "The paint [incident] just threw it off. We're not using it as an excuse but as a coach, as a friend, as someone that's really close to her, you have to know your friend, know your athlete.

"I felt like mentally she wasn't there. She just had war on her mind. So no matter what happened, no matter what anyone said to her, she wasn't hearing it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mayer slammed Ryan after the Brit no-showed a joint interview with Sky Sports

"It's been a hard mental camp. Just with all the criticism and having to work on things I saw with the mistakes she made in the first fight.

"Sandy has to go in there and showcase what she's been learning, what she's been doing.

"We're here today. The [first] fight was historic. It was great for women's boxing. It was great for just boxing. It was a war."

Watch Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan live on Sky Sports Action from midnight on Sunday morning.