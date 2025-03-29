Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan 2: Claressa Shields, Katie Taylor and Lauren Price predict rematch result

Mikaela Mayer and Derby's Sandy Ryan meet in a rematch for the American's WBO welterweight world title in Las Vegas, live on Sky Sports Actionin the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mayer defeated Ryan in New York last year to win the world championship. Their rivalry has only grown more ferocious after a bizarre paint attack disrupted Ryan before the first fight and Mayer's former trainer Kay Koroma started working with Ryan.

Their fight last year was close and exciting. More of the same is expected this weekend when they meet again, live on Sky Sports Action from midnight on Sunday morning.

Elite fighters gave their predictions for the rematch.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mikaela Mayer and Sandy Ryan share an ice cold face-off ahead of their WBO welterweight title rematch live on Sky Sports

Claressa Shields, the three-weight undisputed world champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist, told Sky Sports: "Sandy was kind of mentally off [in] the first fight and Mikaela was just on and very motivated.

"I think that Sandy's very strong but I think that Mikaela used her angles very well and also hit Sandy with some really good shots that first fight."

She added: "The fight was close but I think it was the angles that won Mikaela the fight. I think this fight she should keep the angles and of course get hit less, but I think it's going to be hard to get hit less knowing that Sandy's going to have coach Kay in the corner and that she's even more motivated now to get her belt back. I think it's going to be a great fight.

"I love Sandy, I love Mikaela. But Mikaela's my sister, I'm giving her all the willpower in the world and hopefully she can get the job done."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out exactly why Mikaela Mayer and Sandy Ryan do not like each other after a controversial paint attack and a switch of trainers

Katie Taylor, a two-weight undisputed champion and Olympic gold medallist, has sparred Ryan regularly and is backing the Briton to win.

"It's whoever wants it most," Taylor said. "I think Sandy is just an all-round complete fighter. She's an amazing fighter, an amazing boxer. She's so versatile. Her jab is fantastic, her counterpunch is fantastic.

"I've shared rounds and rounds of sparring with her. She's a huge reason why I won the rematch against Chantelle Cameron as well. Just an amazing part of my preparation and I'm always so grateful for those rounds that she gave me. So she's just an all-round complete fighter.

"When she's on form, I think nobody is going to beat her on fight night."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Katie Taylor discusses rematches and Sandy Ryan's chances of victory this time around against Mikaela Mayer

Lauren Price, the reigning unified WBA, WBC and IBF welterweight world champion and Olympic gold medallist, is determined to fight the Mayer-Ryan winner for the undisputed 147lb championship.

"I think it's a very interesting fight. I think it's going to be a great fight, like the last one. I think it's going to be close. I think it'll go to points and I'm going to pick Mayer as the winner," Price said.

"I just think that, even though Sandy's a great boxer, sometimes she can get dragged into fights. Because of the nature of the fight - they don't like each other.

"Mayer's the better fighter of the two with inside work and I think Sandy will get dragged into that, and I think Mayer will come out on top."

Live boxing on Sky

Sunday March 30

Mikaela Mayer v Sandy Ryan 2

Sunday April 6

Richard Torrez Jr v Guido Vianello

Sunday April 20

Ben Whittaker v Liam Cameron 2

Image: Ben Whittaker rematches Liam Cameron on April 20 in Birmingham, live on Sky Sports

Saturday April 26, Sky Sports Box Office

Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn

Monday May 5

Naoya Inoue v Ramon Cardenas

Sunday May 10

Emanuel Navarrete v Charly Suarez

Sunday May 25

Manchester Box Cup Amateur Tournament

Saturday June 7

Callum Simpson v Ivan Zucco

Watch the Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan rematch live on Sky Sports Action from midnight on Sunday morning. Stream with NOW.