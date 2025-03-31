Derek Chisora: I'm retiring after next fight no matter what - I want Daniel Dubois title shot

Derek Chisora has told Sky Sports he plans to retire after his next fight "whatever happens," but "badly wants" it to be a title shot against Daniel Dubois at Wembley.

Last week, the IBF confirmed it would order Chisora's mandatory challenge for fellow Brit Dubois' world championship on April 22.

The British heavyweight floored Otto Wallin twice to earn a points win in his 49th career fight in February, which was designated as a title eliminator for the right to challenge current IBF champion Dubois.

Chisora has been installed as the mandatory challenger for the IBF belt without having to box in a final eliminator, and the 41-year-old has revealed to Sky Sports that even if he became world champion, he wouldn't fight again.

"Listen, at the end of this year, I'll be retiring. I'm not going to lie to you. I'll be out. Is it going to delay my retirement plans? No," he said.

"Whatever happens, this will be the last one. Yes, I'll just walk away [even if a world champion].

"You don't understand, it's not even up to me, it's up to my wife. This is it. She said: 'if you have one more fight after this, I'll leave you.' So I'm like: 'okay fine.' She said: 'One fight and you're out.'

"You can't do that 'one more, one more' thing. This is a problem. This is where you get caught out and then problems happen.

"So, no. Even the British Boxing Board of Control have said to me: 'one more and we're actually barring you from boxing.' So that's it.

"It's the last dance. There's no dance after. This is it. When I leave the ring, that's it. Done."

Chisora: I want title shot vs Dubois badly - it would be at Wembley

While talks over a fight with Dubois are still to take place, Chisora confirmed any potential bout would take place at Wembley, and he has envisioned it all already.

"We'll see what happens, but I want that shot since the IBF made me mandatory for it. I want it, there's no two ways about it. I want it badly.

"I want to fight Daniel. It's a good story, because behind the whole thing is he's trained by my old trainer. It's a very exciting fight, and I just want that shot now.

"This is the first time in my career I've been mandatory for the world title shot. Can you believe that?

Image: Chisora has been installed as the mandatory challenger for Dubois' IBF belt without having to box in a final eliminator

"I said to myself I've only got a couple of fights left, so I'm just going to train hard, dedicate myself to it, and I'm going to entertain the crowd.

"Yes, I'll wait [for Dubois fight]. I'm not in a rush. I'm going to try and call Frank [Warren] after this. I'll wait and see what happens, but I want that world title shot.

"I'm going to try and get some news this weekend, but I can guarantee you the fight with Daniel is going to happen in Wembley.

"I'll sell out Wembley. I'm planning the whole ring entrance, everything in my head right now. I'm working right now. I'm not training yet, but I'm working on it. The ring entrance, the show.

"My ideal date would be on Bank Holiday Sunday. Everybody comes out, wives and kids, have a good time, a great show, enjoy and go home. Ben Shalom promoted a fight on Sunday. It was a blockbuster. It was beautiful.

"I don't know [what date]. It's not up to me."

