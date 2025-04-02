Efe Ajagba: I'll beat Martin Bakole, then bring me Oleksandr Usyk or Daniel Dubois!
Efe Ajagba has stated that he wants to fight the biggest of names in the heavyweight division; Ajagba is due to fight Martin Bakole on the undercard of Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez's undisputed world super-middleweight championship fight against William Scull in Saudi Arabia on May 4
Tuesday 1 April 2025 18:05, UK
Efe Ajagba is confident that his 'power' and 'skills' can topple Oleksandr Usyk or Daniel Dubois.
The Nigerian hopes to stake his claim for a world heavyweight title fight when he takes on Martin Bakole on the Saul "Canelo" Alvarez vs William Scull undercard in Saudi Arabia on May 4.
Ajagba goes into the Bakole fight in good form, having won his last five fights since being defeated by Frank Sanchez in October 2021, and admits his long-term goal is a title challenge against unified champion Usyk or IBF title holder Dubois.
"I'm not overstepping. I'm just focused on Martin Bakole first," Ajagba told Sky Sports.
"After that, when I get the victory, that's when I'm going to step up to fight who I want to fight next. Whether it's Usyk or Dubois.
"I have the abilities, I have the skills, I have the power, everything to become a heavyweight champion."
Ajagba: I'm looking forward to Bakole
Bakole's last fight came when he stepped in at two days' notice to fight Joseph Parker after Dubois withdrew due to illness, but the Congolese contender suffered a second round knockout loss.
Despite the manner of Bakole's crushing defeat, Ajagba insists he is still wary of the threat posed by his opponent, who has beaten the likes of Jared Anderson, Tony Yoka and Carlos Takam.
When asked about whether the defeat to Parker would have dented Bakole's confidence, Ajagba said: "To me, in my opinion, I don't think so.
"I'm not going to take that knockout that he has [against Parker] to myself. I'm going to have more confidence to fight Martin Bakole.
"I'm preparing for [the best of] him."
