Chris Eubank Jr on appealing 'steep' £100,000 Conor Benn egg strike fine: 'We are dealing with the situation'

Chris Eubank Jr believes the £100,000 fine levied on him for slapping Conor Benn with an egg was too “steep”.

Eubank and Benn will fight in a high profile all-British clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

At the first press conference to announce the fight, Eubank cracked an egg, held in an open palm, into the side of Benn's head, which saw the occasion engulfed by chaotic scenes.

In response to the egg incident the British Boxing Board of Control handed Eubank Jr an £100,000 fine.

Eubank's team has already signalled that they intend to appeal that ruling.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Eubank Jr said: "We are dealing with the situation. £100,000 for throwing an egg seems a little bit strong.

"Especially looking at what others have been fined for what would seem to be much more serious incidents over the years. I don't think anyone's got anywhere close to a £100,000 fine. Tables being thrown, people getting punched in the face, slapped in the face.

"100k for an egg, it's steep," he concluded. "We will deal with the situation."

Eubank Jr's promoter Ben Shalom previously told Sky Sports he was "left with no choice but to appeal".

Benn erupted with an anger after the egg incident and the two camps had to be separated by security.

It wasn't though the first time the pair had clashed. The sons of great rivals Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr, they had been due to box in 2022. That bout was cancelled when Benn's adverse drug test findings emerged. Benn's provisional suspension has now been lifted and he is clear to box in the UK.

The enmity between the two fighters has grown more vicious during that time. Benn had furiously confronted Eubank Jr before and after the latter's most recent fight in October.

Reflecting on Benn, Eubank Jr told Sky Sports: "He's an aggressive guy. He's an emotional guy. He doesn't know how to be calm. How to be collected. How to think before he speaks.

"He's his father's son. They're hotheads."

