Harlem Eubank: I want Conor Benn after he loses his 'fantasy' fight with Chris Eubank Jr

Harlem Eubank has stated that he wants to continue his family's rivalry with Conor Benn; His cousin Chris Eubank will box Benn on April 26 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, live on Sky Sports Box Office; Harlem Eubank expects Benn to move back down to welterweight afterwards

By Luca Adewale

Friday 11 April 2025 09:39, UK

Local boxer Harlem Eubank shows off the IBF intercontinental welterweight title he won against Tyrone McKenna at the Brighton Centre on Friday before the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Fulham , at the Amex Stadium in Brighton , Saturday,Mar. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland
Image: Harlem Eubank expects Conor Benn to lose to Chris Eubank Jr, and then move back down to welterweight to fight him

Harlem Eubank has declared his own interest in boxing Conor Benn, after the latter's clash with his cousin Chris Eubank Jr on April 26, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The unbeaten 31-year-old hopes that a Conor Benn defeat to Eubank Jr at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London could result in a fight for himself down the line.

Benn has moved up to middleweight to take the Eubank Jr fight. However should Benn lose, Harlem Eubank is himself eyeing a welterweight bout against the family rival.

"I think after this fight, he'll have no other option to come back to welterweight," Eubank told Sky Sports.

"I think this will show that he has no business up there at middleweight and this was a fantasy fight all along. I think the reality is that that will be the real fight [with me].

"I'm going to be moving through the ranks at welterweight. So if he's still up there, when I'm moving towards the top of the division, then it's inevitable."

There has been no love lost between the Eubanks and Benn in the lead up to the high profile April 26 stadium clash. Eubank Jr vs Benn was initially due to take place in October 2022, but was called off after Benn's failed drugs test results emerged prior to it.

Now Benn has been cleared to fight but the animosity between them grew further when Eubank slapped his opponent with an egg during their first press conference to announce the bout.

Eubank suggested his cousin intended to capitalise on the occasion and could use Benn's anger boiling over to his advantage.

"From Chris' view, after three years of just nonsense, it's the least that he could do really. It's playful and I guess it's added to their promotion," Eubank said of the egg incident.

"I think Conor only knows one thing anyway, and that is that kind of attitude that he comes with to try and take you out.

"So I think, making him even more emotional, as you see, is only going to play into Chris's hands more. Making him over-reach and be over-aggressive and walk into shots."

