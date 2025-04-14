Whittaker vs Cameron 2: Fight date, UK time, location, undercard, ring walks, how to watch or stream with Sky Sports

Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron meet once again, in their eagerly anticipated rematch on April 20. The bout headlines a brilliant night of boxing on Easter Sunday, live on Sky Sports. Here’s what you need to know…

When is it and where to watch it?

It will be a Sunday night fight night when Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron meet once again in an eagerly anticipated rematch on April 20 at the bp pulse LIVE arena in Birmingham.

The pair first met in October of last year. The contest ended in a technical draw after both men tumbled out of the ring in the fifth round.

Their rematch will be shown live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm, with Sky Sports Main Event joining the coverage at 8pm.

What happened in first fight?

Whittaker and Cameron first boxed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 12.

In the fifth round, Whittaker was backed up against the ropes. The two men's arms were locked in a clinch and both men tumbled over the top rope and crashed over onto the ring apron. Due to injuries sustained, Whittaker did not continue and left the arena in a wheelchair.

As a result, the fight went to the judges' scorecards. Both fighters were awarded a 58-57 score, with a third judge scoring it a 58-58 draw, resulting in a split-decision technical draw.

Cameron, who entered the fight as a substantial underdog, would go on to accuse Whittaker of "looking for a way out".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the first fight between Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron which was brought to a premature end as the pair dramatically fell through the ring ropes.

Who else is on the card?

The Easter Sunday card promises to be an exciting night for boxing.

Frazier Clarke aims to get back on track following his brutal first-round knockout defeat to Fabio Wardley in their rematch, which took place in October on the same bill as the first Whittaker-Cameron fight. Clarke will be fighting Ghana's Ebenezer Tetteh, whose last fight was a defeat to Dillian Whyte.

Lee Cutler aims to continue his fine run of form when he fights Sam Eggington in what promises to be a hugely exciting clash.

In a homecoming bout, former European champion Tyler Denny will face the aggressive and outspoken "Solider", Elvis Ahorgah.

The full card is as follows:

Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron 2

Lee Cutler vs Sam Eggington

Frazier Clarke vs Ebenezer Tetteh

Tyler Denny vs Elvis Ahorgah

Troy Coleman vs Bradley Goldsmith (Midlands Area title)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fabio Wardley landed a series of massive right hands as he shocked Frazer Clarke in the first round and settled the rematch in spectacular fashion.

How many rounds is Whittaker-Cameron 2?

The Whittaker-Cameron rematch was expected to be the same number of rounds as their first fight, namely 10.

But Cameron revealed that he has signed for a 12-round contest.

A spokesperson for BOXXER, Whittaker's promoter said: "The situation is being resolved and we look forward to one of the most eagerly anticipated rematches in recent history live from the bp pulse arena in Birmingham on Easter Sunday."

Cameron is open to finding a resolution. A spokesperson for his promoter Queensberry said: "Liam and his licensed manager are incredibly frustrated to be in this situation so close to an important fight. This is not a problem Queensberry or Liam are responsible for, nor is it our issue to resolve."

What they say?

Following on from the controversial draw, the pair have exchanged words throughout the build-up to the rematch.

When recalling the fight, Liam Cameron said: "It got hard in there and when it gets hard, you want a way out.

"When you're in pain and the fight's not going your way, he wanted out of there.

"He wanted no part [of it]."

Whittaker has stated: "It was my worst version and his best version. When I turn up on April 20 you will see my best version.

"A draw is not what you want, it's a loss in my eyes, looking to right the wrong really and I'm excited to do that.

"Luckily enough judgement day is April 20."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Whittaker jokingly threatened Liam Cameron with an egg during 'Gloves Are Off' - but you'll have to tune in to see if the two shook hands!

What could be next?

The Whittaker-Cameron rematch kicks off a big week for boxing. The following Saturday, April 26, Chris Eubank Jr faces Conor Benn, live on Sky Sports Box Office, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Anthony Yarde is due to complete a trilogy of fights with Lyndon Arthur, who has previously beaten Cameron, on the undercard on April 26. A win for Yarde has him hoping for a world title fight, however he would consider a fight against Whittaker.

Joshua Buatsi will be rebuilding after his loss to Callum Smith in a thrilling WBO Interim title fight. He has told Sky Sports that if the Whittaker-Cameron wants to fight him, he's "not hard to find".

Watch Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron 2 on Sunday April 20, live on Sky Sports