Oleksandr Usyk's 'priority' is the undisputed world championship fight with Daniel Dubois

An undisputed world heavyweight championship bout with Britain's Daniel Dubois remains "the priority" for Oleksandr Usyk and a decision on his next fight could be made this week.

Usyk has already been an undisputed world titlist at both cruiserweight and heavyweight.

He had to vacate the IBF heavyweight belt to take his December rematch with Tyson Fury. The Ukrainian won that second Fury fight and remains the unbeaten holder of the WBO, WBC and WBA world heavyweight titles.

Dubois picked up the IBF championship which he defended against former champion Anthony Joshua last year. After losing to Usyk in 2023, Dubois has been calling for his shot at revenge.

Usyk, though, has been ordered to make a mandatory defence of his WBO belt against heavyweight contender Joseph Parker.

That is an option for the Ukrainian star, but setting a unification fight would take precedence over a mandatory obligation. In that case the WBO could allow Usyk to box Dubois first.

An agreement one way or the other should be reached soon, otherwise the WBO will call for Usyk vs Parker to go to purse bids.

Usyk's promoter Alex Krassyuk revealed to Sky Sports that fighting Dubois is their preference.

"If undisputed makes itself possible - it will be the priority," he told Sky Sports.

If Usyk is on course to fight Parker or Dubois next, Krassyuk noted: "We will come to know it within the next couple of days."

Biggest fight in boxing today?

Promoter Frank Warren previously told Sky Sports: "We're working at this moment on what his [Dubois'] next fight will be.

"He's got some options there but the fight I'd love to see happen would be him against Usyk. For obvious reasons: the four belts on the line, the controversy of the first fight [Warren disputes the low blow that dropped Usyk]. And the fact that, in my opinion, Daniel's come on and become a different fighter over the last 18 months or so.

"Whether it's Riyadh or Wembley, it is the biggest fight in boxing, and if it's at Wembley it'll sell out.

"I prefer it to be in the summer, for obvious reasons. It's an open-air show."

