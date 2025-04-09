David Adeleye vs Jeamie TKV: Immediate rematch ordered by British Boxing Board of Control after controversial knockout

The British Boxing Board of Control has ordered an immediate rematch between Jeamie TKV and David Adeleye.

TKV's promoter BOXXER lodged a protest with the board after his controversial stoppage loss to Adeleye in Saturday's British heavyweight title bout in Manchester.

"Following consideration of the vacant British Championship between David Adeleye and Jeamie Tshikeva, which took place on Saturday, 5th April 2025 in Manchester, the stewards of the board have ordered an immediate rematch," a statement read.

"Purse offers will be released shortly with bids to be received on Wednesday, 14th May 2025."

TKV was knocked to the canvas in the sixth round by Adeleye seconds after referee Ron Kearney had called 'break' and pulled his left hand down, leaving his chin exposed for a left hook to be landed.

Instead of pausing the action to admonish Adeleye for hitting on the break, an action not permitted in boxing but not necessarily a deliberate foul if Adeleye had not heard the referee, Kearney just issued TKV with a count and allowed the fight to continue.

TKV was hurt and only just beat that count before Adeleye attacked again and, after TKV went down for a second time, he was stopped.