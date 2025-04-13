Ben Whittaker responds to his doubters and 'stick' ahead of rematch with Liam Cameron in Birmingham on Sky Sports

Ben Whittaker has admitted that "some people" did not believe his version of events after he dramatically toppled out of the ring in his first controversial fight against Liam Cameron.

Whittaker and Cameron reignited their rivalry on The Gloves Are Off ahead of their rematch in Birmingham on Sunday April 20, live on Sky Sports.

Reflecting on the bizarre incident that cut short their light-heavyweight clash, which ended in a hotly-disputed draw in October, Whittaker said: "People saw what they saw, some people believe that happened and some people didn't.

"But all I know is he ended up on top of me and I got injured.

"[Cameron] is very calculated about it, it's very nice, but at the end of the day it's a good job I've been doing gymnastics this time so if it does happen I can land on my feet."

Whittaker was escorted out of the arena in a wheelchair after toppling over the ropes onto the ring apron.

When asked to give specific details of his injuries, Whittaker joked: "Everything. Spinal, like Mike Tyson said. I came out the ring with a whole body cast on. I broke my knee, fractured my shin, a little chip out of my neck as well."

Following the abrupt ending of their first fight, Whittaker's performance and injuries came under harsh scrutiny.

"If the stick hits you, you are not cut out for it," he said. "Luckily, I was cut out for it.

"People talk about me because I am that guy, people say a lot of things about me because I am that guy.

"I am supposed to be that guy so they're talking for a reason."

Referring to himself as 'Ben Quittaker' in response to Cameron's accusations that he 'quit', Whittaker acknowledged that people have perceived him as arrogant.

But the 27-year-old insists his upbringing has kept him grounded.

"I came from humble beginnings and I'm in a position now where I can change their lives, which is the best thing ever," he said.

"That's what's really grounding me and what makes me want to work hard. That is what makes me not cut corners because where I'm from in the Midlands you don't really get given much, you have to go and get it yourself.

"That's what I do."

Cameron also opened up about his past, expressing his awareness of making sure he does not return to the struggles that he has since overcome: "I am scared of going back, I know 100 per cent I won't, but I keep on top of things now."

Sixteen years after he first turned pro and gave up the chance of pursuing a place in Team GB, Cameron reflects how those struggles have given him a steely mindset.

"It's [all] helped me to be strong," he said.

"I wish I knew what I know now back then. I turned pro at 18."

Cameron then took the opportunity to tell his opponent to expect "pain".

"It will be a good fight, it's beautiful what is going to happen.

"It's going to be a war, fans are going to be screaming. May the best man win."

Asked how he would react to a shock loss, Whittaker responded: "There will be no losing, so there's no coping."

