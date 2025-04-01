Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron locked in rounds dispute ahead of Easter Sunday rematch

A row has erupted over the number of rounds Ben Whittaker’s highly-anticipated rematch with Liam Cameron will be scheduled for.

Olympic silver medallist Whittaker and Cameron fought in October in a contentious bout that finished as a technical decision draw.

That bout came to an abrupt end when both fighters tumbled over the top rope and crashed out of the ring in the fifth round. Injury meant Whittaker was unable to continue.

They have set a rematch for Sunday April 20 in Birmingham, live on Sky Sports.

But the rival camps are locked in a dispute over whether that fight will be conducted over 10 or 12 rounds.

Liam Cameron revealed that he has signed for a 12 round contest.

A spokesperson for BOXXER, Whittaker's promoter said: "The situation is being resolved and we look forward to one of the most eagerly anticipated rematches in recent history live from the bp pulse arena in Birmingham on Easter Sunday"

Cameron is open to finding a resolution. A spokesperson for his promoter Queensberry said: "Liam and his licensed manager are incredibly frustrated to be in this situation so close to an important fight. This is not a problem Queensberry or Liam are responsible for, nor is it our issue to resolve.

"Liam is open to exploring solutions to ensure the fight remains on, but he strongly prefers 12 rounds and has a signed contract for 12 rounds. It's up to BOXXER to sort this out and we hope to have something on the table soon from them to discuss with Liam and his team."

Feuding rivals

Cameron has accused Whittaker of 'quitting' in their first fight.

"It got hard in there and when it gets hard, you want a way out," Cameron said. "When you're in pain and the fight's not going your way, he wanted out of there.

"He wanted no part [of it]."

Whittaker is a flashy fighter when he boxes, renowned now for his showboating. But Cameron claimed he had been chastened by their first fight.

"He's changed a bit. He wasn't the same person just then [on the Gloves Are Off]. Quite humbled, nice guy. Come in with a different approach. I like that," Cameron told Sky Sports News.

"I was there to get beat. He was there to show what he was made of… I put a stop to it."

Whittaker responded: "If he wants to go with that [quitting accusation] it's great, more fuel to the fire."

He is though determined to settle the score.

"It was like a scene out of WWE," Whittaker told Sky Sports News. "It's boxing. These things are not written and we get to run it back.

"Luckily enough judgement day is April 20."

He added: "It was my worst version and his best version. When I turn up on April 20 you will see my best version.

"A draw is not what you want, it's a loss in my eyes, looking to right the wrong really and I'm excited to do that."

