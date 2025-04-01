Caroline Dubois: 'I don't need to chase Katie Taylor. If we don't fight, it's not a problem for me'

Caroline Dubois expects a major fight next, but isn’t expecting to box Katie Taylor.

Dubois picked up the WBC lightweight world title after Taylor vacated the belt to stay at 140lbs, where the Irish superstar is the undisputed champion.

Dubois had previously been Taylor's mandatory at lightweight but the Londoner doesn't expect her to return to 135lbs.

"I'm not too hung up on it. Whether it happens or not is irrelevant to me," Dubois told Sky Sports.

"There's [other] big names as well. I don't need to chase Katie Taylor.

"I'm so faithful that I don't need to chase her. And to be honest, she doesn't need me. So whether we fight, great. If not, it's not a problem for me."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Caroline Dubois' team revealed she had been battling a virus in the build-up to her hard-fought world title defence against Bo Mi Re Shin

Dubois defended her WBC belt earlier this month with a points victory over Bo Mi Re Shin at the Royal Albert Hall. She wants a unification next. That would be Terri Harper for the WBO championship, Beatriz Ferreira for the IBF or Stephanie Han for the WBA.

"It's just about what's going to make the most sense," Dubois said. "I want to unify, I want to become an undisputed world champion. So that's the plan. And we'll see what can happen."

Harper would be an all-British unification. "I think now she realizes there's no other option. You know, she gets beat by Beatriz Ferreira, but she gets beat for no pay, really," Dubois said.

"Or she fights Stephanie Han for nothing. Or she fights me and gets beat, but at least she gets a payday."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Terri Harper says she plans to face the best fighters in her division and that includes British rival Caroline Dubois

Dubois added: "I think me and Beatriz are No 1, No 2, whichever way you want to see it.

"We're the best in the division. So I want to hold that one off to the end. I would love to be able to get that for undisputed."

Going undisputed is a key target for Dubois. But it's not her only goal. In her career she wants to be a multi-weight champion.

"You see Natasha Jonas, she moved up in weight. You see Terri Harper, who moved up in weight," she said.

"Claressa Shields, she's a phenomenal fighter. Amanda Serrano. The thing that these women all have in common is that they've conquered multiple weights.

"And I want to be like these girls. I want to be able to conquer multiple weights."