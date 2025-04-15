Frazer Clarke targets Jeamie TKV and David Adeleye rematch winner ahead of return from jaw injury

Frazer Clarke is targeting the winner of Jeamie TKV and David Adeleye's high-profile rematch as he gears up to return to the ring following his horrific jaw injury, says promoter Ben Shalom.

The former Team GB captain makes his comeback this weekend when he fights Ebenezer Tetteh in Birmingham, six months on from his first-round knockout defeat to Fabio Wardley.

Clarke required surgery on a high jaw fracture last October when he was caught by a devastating right hook in a rematch between the British heavyweight rivals.

Beat Tetteh, and he wants a shot at the British title currently held by Adeleye, who controversially stopped TKV in Manchester earlier this month.

"I think that's the fight that he wants, he wants to win the British title," Shalom told Sky Sports. "He was looking at that fight and we thought TKV was going to run away with that fight and that was a fight that we wanted to make next so obviously we have to wait for the rematch to now happen in May or June.

"But you'd expect him to be mandated for the British possibly and the winner of that fight takes on Frazer Clarke.

"I think that's what makes the most sense from a boxing perspective and for Frazer that is definitely the fight.

"If [Johnny] Fisher comes through against Dave Allen that's also a big fight that we'd like to do next as well so I think any one of TKV or Fisher next would make sense."

Clarke has also been linked to Johnny Fisher as the Romford Bull prepares to take on Davie Allen in the pair's rematch at the Copper Box on May 17 after the former's controversial split-decision victory in Saudi Arabia last December.

In the meantime, Clarke's focus remains on making a winning return against an opponent who lasted until the seventh round against Dillian Whyte in December.

"I think he [Tetteh] did really well against Whyte and when we saw that, especially with Whyte coming back, it felt like that would make a good opponent for Frazer Clarke, someone that fans have seen before, someone that fans have seen give Dillian Whyte problems.

"I think if anything, Frazer coming back from that horrendous injury, it's a win and it's a successful moment to even get him back in the ring. That's what we're delighted with, the fact that we've managed to do that and achieve that so quickly.

"Yes it's a test to come straight back in, but Frazer doesn't really want to go back any levels. This fight of course is about making sure he's fit, making sure he's safe, making sure everything is working well to compete in the top of the heavyweight division.

"And then there's some massive fights for him to go straight back in the deep end if he can come through successfully on April 20."

