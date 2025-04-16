Derek Chisora's world title plans have been complicated by IBF eliminator between Filip Hrgovic and Frank Sanchez

Derek Chisora's plan to challenge for a world title has become more complicated, with Filip Hrgovic and Frank Sanchez also targeting the same IBF belt.

Chisora had previously been named as 'mandatory challenger' for the IBF belt currently held by Daniel Dubois, but his position is now unclear with Hrgovic and Sanchez set to face off in a final eliminator with the winner lining up a mandatory IBF title fight.

Croatia's Hrgovic has been rewarded with a route back to a world heavyweight title fight after securing a unanimous decision victory over Britain's Joe Joyce in Manchester earlier this month.

Image: Filip Hrgovic is back in world title contention after defeating Joe Joyce

Sanchez returned with a stoppage win in February following knee surgery and will team up with Eddy Reynoso, trainer of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, if the fight with Hrgovic is confirmed.

Chisora had appeared to have secured a world title fight for his 50th bout after defeating Otto Wallin on points in an IBF eliminator in February.

Image: Frank Sanchez has made a successful recovery from knee surgery

The IBF had told Sky Sports: "Derek Chisora is the mandatory challenger for Daniel Dubois but the mandatory bout is due to be ordered on April 22. There is not enough time for an eliminator since Dubois' mandatory is due on June 21."

It remains to be seen whether the IBF will go ahead with their initial plan as Dubois is expected to face Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed world title fight at Wembley Stadium in July.

World title unifications do supersede mandatory defences so Dubois would be allowed to box Usyk in an undisputed world championship bout before having to fulfil a mandatory defence of his IBF belt.

Chisora told Sky Sports he plans to retire after his next fight, but "badly wants" it to be a title shot against Dubois at Wembley.

Image: Derek Chisora defeated Otto Wallin in an IBF eliminator in February

"We'll see what happens, but I want that shot since the IBF made me mandatory for it. I want it, there's no two ways about it. I want it badly," he said.

"I want to fight Daniel. It's a good story, because behind the whole thing is he's trained by my old trainer.

"It's a very exciting fight, and I just want that shot now."

